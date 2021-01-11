Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

LG Android

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 11, 2021, 8:19 AM
The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time in a teaser video
In recent times, Samsung and Motorola have focused their R&D efforts on foldable devices. The same can be said for Huawei. 

But South Korean brand LG has decided to take a different path. The company will launch a rollable phone in the near future, maybe as soon as this quarter, and today that highly anticipated device has been shown off for the first time.

This is what the LG Rollable looks like


After teasing the product's existence back at the LG Wing's announcement event in September, LG has now shown off its upcoming rollable phone in a short teaser video played at the end of its CES 2021 press conference earlier today. 

The product, which will hit shelves as the LG Rollable, is shown off in the teaser with a tablet-like experience at first. It then shrinks down into a much more traditional and manageable smartphone-like size. 


As visible in the Tweet embedded above, the screen slides in and out of the right side. That allows users to easily access their preferred experience at any time without the added bulk that comes with foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The rollable mechanism inside the phone should maintain constant tension on the large display too, which means the LG Rollable could avoid those awkward display creases that can be seen on foldable phones. 

The LG Rollable could be the first commercially available rollable


Reports suggest the LG Rollable, part of LG's Explorer Project, will make its international debut in March 2021. Pricing information hasn't been shared and neither has a look at the rear panel. 

Other companies such as TCL and Oppo are working on rollable smartphones and have shown off concepts. But neither company has announced plans to commercialize their devices, so the LG Rollable may well be the world's first commercially available rollable.

