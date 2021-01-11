The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time in a teaser video

In recent times, Samsung and Motorola have focused their R&D efforts on foldable devices. The same can be said for Huawei.

The LG Rollable has been shown off for the very first time! https://t.co/9efT3nK49Bpic.twitter.com/BzlyOFQAHq — PhoneArena (@PhoneArena) January 11, 2021





As visible in the Tweet embedded above, the screen slides in and out of the right side. That allows users to easily access their preferred experience at any time without the added bulk that comes with foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2





The rollable mechanism inside the phone should maintain constant tension on the large display too, which means the LG Rollable could avoid those awkward display creases that can be seen on foldable phones.

The LG Rollable could be the first commercially available rollable





Reports suggest the LG Rollable, part of LG's Explorer Project, will make its international debut in March 2021. Pricing information hasn't been shared and neither has a look at the rear panel.





Other companies such as TCL and Oppo are working on rollable smartphones and have shown off concepts. But neither company has announced plans to commercialize their devices, so the LG Rollable may well be the world's first commercially available rollable.