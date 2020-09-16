LG Wing is more durable than you think, LG says
Three specific parts make the pivot mechanism very durable, according to LG. These include a dual spring, a double-tracked guide, and a hydraulic piston dampener. While all this may sound like your car mechanic Mike is talking, the Korean company has run extensive tests on the mechanism, with more than 200,000 cycles completed.
There’s another mechanical moving part on this phone, and it’s the selfie camera. While LG shows a neat automatic retraction mechanism that will protect the camera during a potential fall, there’s no auto-swiveling wizardry to protect the main display and the overall phone integrity. Lab tests are nice and all but until we lay our hands on the phone and test it in real-life conditions, there’ll be doubts hanging over the LG Wing.