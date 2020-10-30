The LG Wing 5G gets a release date, price tag, and BOGO deal on T-Mobile
Said price, by the way, is set at $999.99 across the board, with T-Mobile naturally advertising the same "nationwide" 5G support for the LG Wing as Verizon and AT&T. The differences in coverage and speeds, however, can be drastic if you have access to Magenta's rapidly spreading mid-band 5G technology, which Big Red and Ma Bell have no real answer for at the moment and may never be able to challenge in the true sense of the word.
Obviously, you can opt for a two-year monthly installment plan and pay $41.67 a month with $0 down at T-Mo if you don't want or can't cough up a thousand bucks upfront, while the aforementioned BOGO (buy-one-get-one free) deal does not require a device trade-in or even a new line of service.
Granted, the dual-screen phone may seem a tad overpriced when looking strictly at its specifications, which include an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of memory paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, 64, 13, and 12MP rear-facing cameras, a 32MP motorized pop-up selfie shooter, and a primary display with an unimpressive resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a traditional 60Hz refresh rate.