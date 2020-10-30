iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

T-Mobile LG Android Deals 5G

The LG Wing 5G gets a release date, price tag, and BOGO deal on T-Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 30, 2020, 9:51 AM
The LG Wing 5G gets a release date, price tag, and BOGO deal on T-Mobile
The 5G-enabled LG Wing might not be the most refined or powerful smartphone you can get for around $1,000 right now, but in a sea of far too similar Android flagships with conventional designs, its multitasking-focused form factor certainly stands out.

For an experimental first-gen device, this thing is also not bad at many of the tasks you could throw at it to take advantage of both the main 6.8-inch screen and a secondary 3.9-inch display hiding behind it. It's thus not surprising to see T-Mobile follow Verizon and AT&T's suit today with its own official availability information, just as promised back when the unconventional handset was internationally unveiled.

Already up for grabs on the nation's largest wireless service provider, the LG Wing 5G is scheduled for a simultaneous commercial debut at T-Mobile and AT&T on November 6. That's next Friday, in case you're wondering, and in order to stand out from the pack, the "Un-carrier" will allow both its new and existing customers to purchase two devices (with a grand total of four screens) at the price of one.

Said price, by the way, is set at $999.99 across the board, with T-Mobile naturally advertising the same "nationwide" 5G support for the LG Wing as Verizon and AT&T. The differences in coverage and speeds, however, can be drastic if you have access to Magenta's rapidly spreading mid-band 5G technology, which Big Red and Ma Bell have no real answer for at the moment and may never be able to challenge in the true sense of the word.

Obviously, you can opt for a two-year monthly installment plan and pay $41.67 a month with $0 down at T-Mo if you don't want or can't cough up a thousand bucks upfront, while the aforementioned BOGO (buy-one-get-one free) deal does not require a device trade-in or even a new line of service. 

Granted, the dual-screen phone may seem a tad overpriced when looking strictly at its specifications, which include an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of memory paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, 64, 13, and 12MP rear-facing cameras, a 32MP motorized pop-up selfie shooter, and a primary display with an unimpressive resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a traditional 60Hz refresh rate.

Related phones

Wing
LG Wing View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.5
 Read Full Review
$1000
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

