The LG Wing 5G gets a release date, price tag, and BOGO deal on T-Mobile





For an experimental first-gen device, this thing is also not bad at many of the tasks you could throw at it to take advantage of both the main 6.8-inch screen and a secondary 3.9-inch display hiding behind it. It's thus not surprising to see T-Mobile follow Verizon and AT&T's suit today with its own official availability information , just as promised back when the unconventional handset was internationally unveiled.





Already up for grabs on the nation's largest wireless service provider, the LG Wing 5G is scheduled for a simultaneous commercial debut at T-Mobile and AT&T on November 6. That's next Friday, in case you're wondering, and in order to stand out from the pack, the "Un-carrier" will allow both its new and existing customers to purchase two devices (with a grand total of four screens) at the price of one.









Obviously, you can opt for a two-year monthly installment plan and pay $41.67 a month with $0 down at T-Mo if you don't want or can't cough up a thousand bucks upfront, while the aforementioned BOGO (buy-one-get-one free) deal does not require a device trade-in or even a new line of service.





Granted, the dual-screen phone may seem a tad overpriced when looking strictly at its specifications, which include an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of memory paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, 64, 13, and 12MP rear-facing cameras, a 32MP motorized pop-up selfie shooter, and a primary display with an unimpressive resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a traditional 60Hz refresh rate.



