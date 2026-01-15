T-Mobile just beat Verizon and AT&T in most of the US - here's the proof

T-Mobile takes the lead in most regions

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Recommended For You



Verizon , even after AT&T , on the other hand, continues to land in third place in most regions. , even after dealing with a few recent network outages , still scored strong across the country based on what users reported., on the other hand, continues to land in third place in most regions.









Here are the results from all six regions in the study.









Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



At the same time, it found that younger people are spending a bit less time on their phones than they used to, which is honestly music to my ears.

Customers are backing up what tests have shown

For years,



That said, all three big carriers take turns winning depending on the study. Different reports have put each one in first place at different times. Still, being rated best in five out of six US regions gives T-Mobile a real reason to celebrate right now.



Which carrier do you trust the most right now? T-Mobile. 50.51% Verizon. 17.17% AT&T. 10.61% None of them. 21.72% Vote 198 Votes

Picking the right carrier for you

If you’re trying to figure out which carrier works best for you, it really comes down to your own situation. Where you live and spend most of your time matters a lot. So does whether you really need 5G or if 4G is already enough, along with pricing and plan features.



But I think coverage should always be at the top of the list. A cheap plan doesn’t mean much if you can’t get a signal where you actually use your phone. If you want to see how they all compare, you can always check out our dedicated breakdowns of T-Mobile , Verizon , and AT&T to see which one makes the most sense for you right now: Across the board, US wireless networks are still performing well. The J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study shows that the industry reported nine or fewer problems per 100 uses (PP100) over the past year, which points to pretty solid consistency.The study also showed that younger users, who lean heavily on streaming and video calls, are running into more issues than they did before, which kind of hints that 5G still isn’t as solid as it’s supposed to be (not that that’s a big surprise).At the same time, it found that younger people are spending a bit less time on their phones than they used to, which is honestly music to my ears.For years, independent network testing has pointed to T-Mobile delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and better voice performance . Now, customer feedback is lining up with those results. Even though it still has its share of issues that annoy users, when it comes to overall network reliability, it is clearly doing something right.That said, all three big carriers take turns winning depending on the study. Different reports have put each one in first place at different times. Still, being rated best in five out of six US regions givesa real reason to celebrate right now.If you’re trying to figure out which carrier works best for you, it really comes down to your own situation. Where you live and spend most of your time matters a lot. So does whether you really need 5G or if 4G is already enough, along with pricing and plan features.But I think coverage should always be at the top of the list. A cheap plan doesn’t mean much if you can’t get a signal where you actually use your phone. If you want to see how they all compare, you can always check out our dedicated breakdowns of, andto see which one makes the most sense for you right now:



