T-Mobile's next big 5G breakthrough will 'initially' hit iPhone 13 users 'by the end of this year'0
T-Mobile, for one, is constantly working on staying ahead of the competition in the rapidly shifting 5G landscape, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that yet another speed boost will be delivered just in time for Christmas for certain customers.
More than one year in the making
That's right, Magenta's iPhone 13-owning subscribers will be able to start taking advantage of 5G New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) technology "by the end of this year", according to T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray.
Initially demonstrated in tests on the LG Velvet 5G mid-ranger (of all devices) way back in October 2020, 5G Carrier Aggregation aims to, well, aggregate different 5G bands and flavors, unsurprisingly starting with T-Mo's 600 MHz low-band and 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum.
Instead of leveraging just one of the two game-changing technologies at any given time, NR CA will essentially make it possible to combine the low and mid-band strengths and thus vastly improve your 5G speeds on an impressively wide scale.
Instead, like most other T-Mobile network advancements and breakthroughs from the last couple of years, this is likely to deliver a small speed and coverage improvement in the short run while laying the foundation for much more significant real-world progress down the line.
Looking ahead to an even brighter and faster future
Speaking of down the line, the list of "additional devices" set to receive NR CA capabilities during the first quarter of 2022 should include the vast majority of the "Un-carrier's" recently released 5G-enabled smartphones.
We're most likely talking everything from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, as well as the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, Google Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, all of which should already be capable of exploiting the full potential of the technology from a hardware perspective while only needing a software update that's undoubtedly in the works as we speak.
In case you're wondering, the networks T-Mo is looking to aggregate already cover 308 million people (the low-band "Extended Range" 5G signal) and 200 million people (the mid-band "Ultra Capacity" 5G spectrum), at least in theory, absolutely crushing the competition as far as availability... and even as far as speeds are concerned.
That will include a Voice over New Radio (VoNR) rollout "as soon" as the operator's "stringent performance targets" are met, and well, a presumably slow expansion of the blazing fast but spotty mmWave technology that Neville Ray insists is not the best way to build a "nationwide 5G network that can support mobile applications."
While it's obviously hard to argue with that point, we're fairly certain at least some T-Mobile customers in metropolitan areas would love to get the same crazy speeds their Verizon friends (occasionally) enjoy on Ultra Wideband.