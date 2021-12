T-Mobile has better unlimited 5G plan price offers than Verizon or AT&T, say analysts

AT&T’s iPhone exclusivity gave them a huge advantage on the dimension of handset selection. Verizon countered with an arguably inferior lineup of mostly Motorola phones, but, even then, they justifiably claimed to have the best network (in those early days of mobile data, network advantage was still mostly about coverage for voice service and Verizon’s CDMA network was demonstrably better on that dimension.) T-Mobile and Sprint, both of which had inferior networks and offered even weaker lineups of devices, were left to compete on price... and for T-Mobile it was dog’s breakfast of Nokia and the earliest Google devices

Magenta MAX customers on average have each watched the equivalent 2,100 more minutes of video and made 2,600 more posts on social media

Mr. Moffett also writes that "."T-Mobile doesn't charge all that lower than Verizon on AT&T when it comes to individual plan prices, but it has has a free third line promo for a good while, making it extremely competitive on price in the more premium unlimited 5G plans where Verizon is the most expensive carrier. Big Red, together with AT&T, do offer much wider 4G LTE network coverage than T-Mobile, though, and for now this is the dominant type of connectivity users are on.T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert, speaking during a UBS business conference in the beginning of the week, mentioned that no more than a third of the Un-carrier's customers have acquired a 5G phone so far, somewhat hinting why its 5G coverage advantage hasn't translated into more revenue and profits yet. T-Mobile's premium Magenta MAX plan which was launched just this year, costs $170 a month for a family of four, while Verizon charges $50 more for its top unlimited 5G plan. Mr. Sievert said that Max subscribers play mobile games eight times more than those on 4G LTE connections, to the tune of 35 GB of monthly data consumption on average. "," informed T-Mobile back in September.