T-Mobile is wasting no time improving its 5G network with Sprint's mid-band spectrum
Of course, that was the old T-Mobile, while "New T-Mobile" is preparing to put its bold short-term plans into action now that the long-delayed Sprint merger is finally completed. In case you were wondering how soon you'd be able to experience the positive effects of the union between the nation's third and fourth-largest wireless service providers, the answer is unsurprisingly very soon.
According to T-Mo President of Technology Neville Ray, work is already underway on deploying mid-band 5G spectrum in Philly. That's only one city, so it may not sound like such a big deal, but Ray apparently told a duo of Cnet reporters recently to also expect "rapid" expansions to "other cities" in the "coming weeks."
If you're not familiar with the current 5G lingo, Sprint's mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum was essentially the number one reason why T-Mobile pursued this merger so aggressively. T-Mo's existing 5G network is built on a low-band 600MHz foundation, which allowed the "Un-carrier" to spread its signal fast and wide while providing only a marginal speed upgrade over its 4G LTE technology.
The mid-band tech T-Mobile is already working on integrating, meanwhile, should enable a significantly more meaningful improvement in download speeds across large cities like Philadelphia, but also smaller ones and even certain rural areas around the country.
Obviously, we'll have to wait a few more weeks to see what kind of numbers "New T-Mobile" customers might be looking at, but although we fully expect important jumps, Verizon's mmWave-based Ultra Wideband 5G network will undoubtedly remain unrivaled in terms of speed... wherever you can actually tap into it.