T-Mobile: soon your voice calls will go over 5G just like your data

T-Mobile: soon your voice calls will go over 5G just like your data0
It’s the same as what happened with LTE. With LTE we rolled out data first, then later VoLTE... To have a good, strong reliable voice service on 5G you need a big, strong 5G footprint.
It’s important to work out any kinks because once a call is set up on 5G it’s undesirable for it to get bumped down to LTE. Every time those changes happen you can have potential problems.
We’ve been driving very hard with the vendor community. We’re getting close, but we’re not ready. We don’t yet see the quality in software and vendor products.
T-Mobile, it turns out, is doing an abundance of testing for voice calls over its 5G network, and the first phones to support VoNR are expected as soon as 2022, perhaps by the time the Galaxy S22 models hit the shelves this spring, as Samsung's phones have traditionally been at the forefront of these newfangled 5G technologies.