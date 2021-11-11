Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed and availability leader shapes up in H2 2021

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed and availability leader shapes up in H2 2021
Although 2021 is obviously far from over, RootMetrics is ready to share the preliminary results of its H2 research into the big three US carriers' 5G networks.

The always reliable and trustworthy mobile analytics firm has already been able to complete its comprehensive testing of 60 out of 125 metropolitan markets for the July 13 - September 23 period, and believe it or not, there are some staggering differences to note compared to the same company's full H1 2021 report.

Specifically, there's a new overall industry leader in town the country, and even though we obviously can't be certain this will retain its crown when the final year-ending results come in, its progress is clear, undeniable, and unbeatable.

T-Mobile gets two big ones in the win column


We admit, we were definitely surprised to see AT&T take home the "best 5G experience" title for H1 2021 back in August. Naturally, it's far too early to hand out the same prize for the year's second half, but T-Mobile is the (totally unsurprising) odds-on favorite for the combined number one spot now.


The "Un-carrier" has the early lead in both 5G availability and 5G speed, with the former contest actually looking a bit closer than some of you might have expected while the latter is an absolute tour de force for the nation's second-largest wireless service provider (by number of subscribers) for the time being.

Incredibly enough, T-Mo has managed to boost its average 5G speeds in all 60 (!!!) cities assessed by RootMetrics so far compared to the firm's August 2021-published report, setting a new 273.3 Mbps record in Kansas City, Missouri and jumping from 54.8 Mbps all the way up to 171.7 Mbps in Raleigh, North Carolina among other great achievements.

While RootMetrics can only award 17 individual 5G download speed trophies at the moment (16 of which go to T-Mobile), with the rest of the metropolitan battles being too close to call, Magenta has no less than 42 5G availability gold medals to its name, compared to AT&T's 25 and Verizon's paltry four.


Clearly, however, T-Mo is primarily focusing on speed improvements in large cities, giving the competition a chance to try to close an absolutely massive gap in 5G coverage. Unfortunately for Verizon and AT&T subscribers, the two "traditional" carriers will never be able to truly catch up until they manage to deploy their recently acquired C-band spectrum... in a big way.

AT&T and Verizon are fighting for scraps


While top-notch reliability is arguably a solid indicator of a decent user experience as well, it's hard for AT&T and Verizon to realistically hope to claim the overall 5G crown at the end of the year when they're currently splitting the only title T-Mobile is not in contention for.

Data reliability, in case you're wondering, refers to a user's odds of routinely finding and maintaining a 5G signal, which are essentially just as good on Big Red and Ma Bell but for some reason far worse on Magenta.


Verizon actually crushed AT&T in that category during H1, so this (provisional) statistical tie is certainly not good news for the largest mobile network operator stateside. On the bright side, Big Red can definitely be proud of improving both its 5G speeds and service availability so far in H2, while Ma Bell's customers will probably be disappointed to see their carrier's 5G speed averages register a (minor) decline in a lot of cities.

AT&T's greatest progress comes from Tulsa, Oklahoma as far as both 5G availability and speeds are concerned, with Verizon's 5G network shining bright in markets like Rockford, Illinois, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Indio, California.

All in all, we're now extremely interested to check out this firm's final analysis of the US 5G landscape in a few months, as T-Mobile could very well earn everyone's vote to once and for all settle the debate over who leads the industry... at the moment.

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three US carriers size up against the world 5G champions
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three US carriers size up against the world 5G champions
Sep 20, 2021, 1:14 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
Sep 14, 2021, 11:26 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: one carrier wins big and another loses big in latest 5G report
featured
featured
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: one carrier wins big and another loses big in latest 5G report
Jul 13, 2021, 8:00 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G report highlights the big three's strengths (and weaknesses)
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G report highlights the big three's strengths (and weaknesses)
Jun 13, 2021, 11:01 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile flexes its standalone 5G muscle to hit a mind-blowing speed of nearly 5 Gbps
T-Mobile flexes its standalone 5G muscle to hit a mind-blowing speed of nearly 5 Gbps
Nov 04, 2021, 3:43 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
New report highlights T-Mobile's incredible recent progress in the mid-band 5G field
New report highlights T-Mobile's incredible recent progress in the mid-band 5G field
Oct 27, 2021, 10:14 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
Instagram will soon ask you to 'Take a Break'
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram will soon ask you to 'Take a Break'
iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings manual scan for unwanted AirTags to protect you from being tracked
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings manual scan for unwanted AirTags to protect you from being tracked
You can now (finally) block someone on Spotify with new update
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now (finally) block someone on Spotify with new update
Google productivity apps update for iOS brings new Gmail widget, Google Meet picture-in-picture
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google productivity apps update for iOS brings new Gmail widget, Google Meet picture-in-picture
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless