Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed tests break 100 Mbps barrier for the first time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed tests break 100 Mbps barrier for the first time
There are a lot of big and small mobile analytics and market research firms around that like to regularly evaluate and rank the top three US wireless service providers based on different aspects of the network experience and relying on different measures of assessing overall performance, but when it comes to the reliability and independence of the data collected nationwide, Opensignal is pretty much impossible to beat.

The company's latest in-depth quarterly report focuses on 5G user experience (what else?), crunching billions of individual measurements from millions of devices conducted in the June 14 - September 11 timeframe to conclude yet again that T-Mobile is well ahead of its arch-rivals in arguably the most important categories.

All of the 5G speed and availability trophies are colored in magenta


Just because the "Un-carrier" has made a little less noise than usual in the last few months as far as 5G coverage expansions and speed upgrades are concerned, that doesn't mean the rollouts and improvements have slowed down in any substantial way.


Quite the opposite, if we are to believe Opensignal's newest tests, which put T-Mo's average 5G download speeds well above 100 Mbps for the first time ever. Incredibly enough, Magenta has managed to jump from 58.1 Mbps back in April and 87.5 Mbps in July to no less than 118.7 Mbps now, absolutely crushing Verizon and AT&T's latest averages of 56 and 51.5 Mbps respectively.

That's right, T-Mobile is even ahead of the combined 5G download speed scores of its competition, which is a truly outstanding achievement that could never have been possible without the wealth of mid-band spectrum acquired from Sprint last year.


Of course, Big Red and Ma Bell are trying hard to catch up in that field, but while the two's long-term mid-band 5G deployment plans certainly sound ambitious, Magenta is likely to hold on to a comfortable lead for at least a couple more years.


The same goes for both the 5G availability and 5G reach categories, which are once again easily dominated by the nation's second-largest mobile network operator in terms of subscribers thanks to an industry-leading combination of low and mid-band resources.


5G upload speeds, meanwhile, are a key component of the overall wireless service equation where Verizon actually stands a chance of going for gold in the near future. Unfortunately for Big Red, the relatively small gap between the gold and silver medalists in that particular contest is larger than the one registered three months ago, further highlighting T-Mobile's continuous progress across the board.

Verizon is a triple crown winner too


While three is smaller than four, Verizon's October 2021 awards tally does at least surpass the big zero listed in AT&T's W column. Big Red can certainly be happy about winning the 5G video experience title outright this time around after sharing the laurels with Ma Bell back in July while also retaining its 5G games and 5G voice app experience trophies.

Then again, Verizon's scores actually dropped in those latter two categories since July, with the 5G video experience figure staying "statistically unchanged" and 5G availability slipping from 10.5 to 9.7 percent.


Worse still, the nation's largest wireless service provider by the number of customers is unable to take home any individual 5G availability, reach, or download speed gold ribbons awarded in 35 "leading" 5G states, as well as the Washington, D.C. capital.

Bottom line, these three months were not the greatest for Verizon, but AT&T performed even worse nationally despite winning California's 5G reach contest, for instance.


In addition to falling from first to third (!!!) place in 5G video experience, AT&T registered huge overall 5G availability and 5G reach declines... for some mysterious reason while slightly improving its 5G upload speed figure and slightly depreciating in the same 5G download speed category where T-Mobile gained a whopping 31.2 Mbps in a single quarter. Now that's a bad look for Ma Bell!

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three US carriers size up against the world 5G champions
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three US carriers size up against the world 5G champions
Sep 20, 2021, 1:14 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
Sep 14, 2021, 11:26 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the big winner of this H1 2021 5G report might surprise you
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the big winner of this H1 2021 5G report might surprise you
Aug 02, 2021, 12:14 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G report highlights the big three's strengths (and weaknesses)
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G report highlights the big three's strengths (and weaknesses)
Jun 13, 2021, 11:01 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile and AT&T dominate the 2021 5G/4G network speed tests, Verizon slips
T-Mobile and AT&T dominate the 2021 5G/4G network speed tests, Verizon slips
Sep 08, 2021, 9:16 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Mid-band 5G speeds help T-Mobile win an important award for the first time ever
Mid-band 5G speeds help T-Mobile win an important award for the first time ever
Aug 24, 2021, 11:58 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Get paid for using this new phone that also acts as a point-of-sale terminal
by Anam Hamid,  0
Get paid for using this new phone that also acts as a point-of-sale terminal
New display tech may double the battery life of your Galaxy, iPhone, or Nintendo Switch OLED
by Daniel Petrov,  0
New display tech may double the battery life of your Galaxy, iPhone, or Nintendo Switch OLED
An iOS 15 bug could wipe your iPhone remotely, bounty hunter claims
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
An iOS 15 bug could wipe your iPhone remotely, bounty hunter claims
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations
Samsung finally updates the Galaxy A21 to Android 11 and One UI 3.1
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung finally updates the Galaxy A21 to Android 11 and One UI 3.1
Another reliable source joins 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Another reliable source joins 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless