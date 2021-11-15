Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile blankets 60% of Americans with Ultra Capacity 5G thanks to Sprint's network bands

Daniel Petrov
By
1
T-Mobile blankets 200 million Americans with Ultra Capacity 5G thanks to Sprint's network bands
T-Mobile promised it will offer wider nationwide coverage over its super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network by the end of 2021, and it delivered. The Un-carrier just sent us a presser indicating that its mid-band 5G network now covers 200 million Americans, way ahead of the year's end goal. That's not the even faster mmWave 5G that Verizon calls Ultrawide Band and is also deployed by AT&T, but rather the bands that T-Mobile inherited from Sprint.

Still, what T-Mobile calls Ultra Capacity 5G is way zippier than its "Nationwide" 5G that barely measures up to Verizon or AT&T's 4G LTE network in speeds, let alone coverage. The Achilles heel of mmWave networks like Verizon's that are nominally speedier than what T-Mobile has deployed, is their minuscule coverage. Base stations have to be situated every 1000 feet or so in dense urban areas, whereas Sprint's mid- and T-Mobile's low- and mid-bands can produce signal that travels much farther.

This is how T-Mobile built a wider 5G network so fast that it now blankets 200 million people with something nominally faster than 4G LTE. According to Anshel Sag, Principal Analyst for Moor Insights & Strategy: "T-Mobile is more than a year ahead of its competition with the deployment of its Ultra Capacity 5G mid-band spectrum and is rolling it out at an unprecedented pace. While T-Mobile already has the best 5G coverage in the nation, the company has also made considerable gains in speeds thanks to the rapid nationwide rollout of its mid-band 5G network, which delivers a real, meaningful performance boost."

Needless to say, 200 million people is the easy number, reached by using mid-band Sprint spectrum in densely populated areas like big cities. Delivering anything faster to rural areas with the limited range that the mid-band allows compared to 4G LTE or even T-Mobile's low-band "Nationwide 5G" will take much more time. 

Still, the Un-carrier has "plans to reach 300 million people (more than 90% of Americans) in the next two years," as that's one of the Sprint merger promises it will have to ultimately keep.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Apple quietly buys ads for subscription apps as it profits from an arbitrage play
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple quietly buys ads for subscription apps as it profits from an arbitrage play
Pricing and storage options leak for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pricing and storage options leak for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Check out the full and 'likely final' OnePlus 10 Pro design in these glorious new renders
by Adrian Diaconescu,  6
Check out the full and 'likely final' OnePlus 10 Pro design in these glorious new renders
Pixel 6 Pro beats iPhone 13 Pro and crushes Galaxy S21 Ultra in this underrated area
by Rado Minkov,  15
Pixel 6 Pro beats iPhone 13 Pro and crushes Galaxy S21 Ultra in this underrated area
ZTE Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra starting Black Friday early! Flagship phones, unbelievable prices
by ZTE,  0
ZTE Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra starting Black Friday early! Flagship phones, unbelievable prices
World's first iPhone with USB-C sells for $86K
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
World's first iPhone with USB-C sells for $86K
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless