Verizon hits incredible 5G download speed record
Verizon's mmWave 5G network may not have the broadest "nationwide" 5G coverage compared to T-Mobile but it certainly has the fastest commercially available 5G in the US due to its exclusive high-bands utilization.
Yep, you read that right, as the previous Verizon record with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Nokia equipment bordered on 1.8Gbps. How much faster can you go? Well, the potential is huge, as Verizon promises that:
When fully mature, 5G technology has the potential of reaching speeds up to 10 Gbps, latency under 5 milliseconds, and service deployment times of 90 minutes. It will enable mobile connections to happen at up to 500 km/h with the ability to manage over a million devices per km2 and data volumes of 10 Tb/s/km2. Verizon and its collaborators are driving hard to maximize the potential of this developing technology.
Notice that the promises are not only about speed, which can effectively be double the current 5Gbps record that Verizon just hit.
Networks are fast enough as they are, even the 4G LTE ones, but, more importantly, the 5G rollout promises very low latency, and, above all, a myriad of connected devices getting those vast speeds simultaneously.
#BREAKINGNEWS | @Verizon, @Ericsson and @Qualcomm first in the to achieve 5G peak speed of 5.06 Gbps! Read the latest: https://t.co/NCuDf6xItQpic.twitter.com/k2i2fHihjI— Ericsson N. America (@EricssonNA) October 20, 2020