T-Mobile hits big 5G home internet goal with time to spare in 2021

T-Mobile hits big 5G home internet goal with time to spare in 20210
That's an incredibly appealing value proposition in a crowded but somehow not intensely competitive market, so it's hardly surprising to hear that Magenta has not only reached but exceeded its subscriber target for 2021 before the actual end of the year.
Barely launched to the public (in non-beta form) back in April at an initial monthly rate of $60, the blazing fast "fee-free" service technically covers more than 30 million households across 600 or so cities and towns. Although pretty big compared to the population of many European countries, for instance, that number is nothing next to the nationwide availability of T-Mobile's (significantly slower) low-band 5G mobile network.
Bottom line, hitting and surpassing 500K customers less than a year in is definitely a promising result, and naturally, there's no way to go but up now. Specifically, up to anywhere between 7 and 8 million subscribers by 2025, and that's according to a "conservative" prediction from CEO Mike Sievert.
The sky may not be the limit for Magenta's diversification and expansion of 5G-related revenue opportunities, but the broadband industry is not it either, leaving the door open for ambitious newcomers that know exactly what people want - speed, affordability, and convenience.