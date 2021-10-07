Verizon is bringing its zippy 5G Ultra Wideband service to more cities

Verizon is bringing its zippy 5G Ultra Wideband service to more cities0
Low-band 5G can travel over long distances, and penetrate buildings and other structures. But the downside is that low-band spectrum doesn't deliver the fastest 5G download speeds. Mid-band 5G doesn't travel as far as low-band but it does provide faster download data speeds than low-band. And high-band (mmWave) 5G airwaves are quite limited in the distance it travels, are easily blocked by structures, and offer the fastest 5G download data speeds.
Kyle Malady, Verizon's Chief Technology Officer said, "Our mmWave build is a critical differentiator, and we remain focused on our rapid expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband using mmWave spectrum even as our teams prepare to offer 5G Ultra Wideband service to millions of customers using our C-band spectrum license. We will continue to expand our mmWave footprint to deliver game changing experiences for the densest parts of our network."