Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales

Apple iPhone users who remain with their current wireless firm are much less likely to switch to Android.

You might not have given this a moment's thought, but with Apple set to introduce the iPhone 17 series on September 9th, this is the perfect time to tell you that three-quarters (75%) of U.S. iPhone sales are made through wireless carriers. This means that Apple is dependent on customers of T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and other wireless providers for initial iPhone sales and subsequent service. 

When you think about it, the carriers have control of the typical phone transaction, even if a consumer walks into the store with a certain model in mind. The in-store rep can help point a customer to a specific phone. The big point here is that when an iPhone owner switches carriers, his loyalty to iOS dissipates according to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC (CIRP).

CIRP's recent quarterly survey of all smartphone buyers revealed that one-quarter of phone buyers (25%) switch carriers when they buy a new smartphone. Android users switch carriers a little more often after buying a new phone than iOS users. The survey also showed that for the 12-month period ending in June 2025, the iPhone had a loyalty rate of 89%. That rate was lower for iPhone users who changed carriers.

Chart shows that iPhone users who switch carriers are less loyal than other iOS users. | Image credit-CIRP

The recent CIRP survey points this out. Only 79% of iPhone users who changed carriers were loyal to iOS. That number rises to 92% when the iPhone buyer stays with his current wireless provider. Overall, as previously noted, 89% of iPhone users stay loyal to iOS. Conversely, this means that 21% of those leaving their current carrier are switching from iOS to Android. CIRP says that carrier switching occurs more frequently among Android users because of the larger number of compatible phones available. It's more likely that an Android user will find a great deal with a new wireless firm than an iPhone user.

Additionally, since most switch carriers in order to save money (although some switch to get a better signal or greater coverage), it would make sense that those switching carriers might want to turn to a less expensive phone. And all of these stats will come into play next month when Apple launches the iPhone 17 series.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless