The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow

The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While today's pre-order start was already confirmed by a number of US retailers last week, the ultra-high-end Sony Xperia 1 III finally has an official and firm release date attached to its name as well. Contrary to what B&H Photo Video suggested back in May, early adopters won't need to wait until August 31 to receive their hot new 6.5-inch handsets.
Xperia 1 III pricing and US availability info
Technically, that's only $50 more than what the unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G typically costs, but if history is any indication, Sony will not be able to keep up with Samsung's amazing flagship deals.
Granted, the Xperia 1 III comes with a truly unrivaled display in tow, at least in theory, as well as a very interesting triple rear-facing camera system including the world's first variable smartphone telephoto lens with a Dual PD sensor. But we're not entirely sure everyday consumers will be impressed by that kind of stuff when asked to cough up one thousand and three hundred dollars for a device whose "5G network and availability may vary depending on country, carrier, software version, and user environment."
Key Sony Xperia 1 III specs and features
On the bright side, the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III also features everything from a good old fashioned headphone jack to a microSD card slot, fast wired and wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers, and a hefty 12GB RAM count paired with an equally generous 256 gigs of internal storage space. Oh, and did we mention that those complimentary WF-1000XM3 just so happen to be among the very best true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy right now?
Curiously enough, we can't seem to be able to find the phone's official Amazon product listing yet, while Best Buy doesn't appear to have kicked off its pre-orders at the time of this writing. That means you can be one of the first to secure your Frosted Black-only unit over at B&H... or you can take your business directly to Sony's US e-store and choose between black and Frosted Purple paint jobs, the latter of which will remain exclusive to that particular website.