Leaked Sony Xperia 1 III photo samples show off the phone's variable telephoto lens and more













The Xperia 1 III will be equipped with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel with a 21:9 tall and thin aspect ratio, perfect for streaming motion pictures. The 120Hz rapid refresh rate means that the screen updates 120 times per second allowing for smooth scrolling and improved video game animation. Under the hood you'll find the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and the camera array on back consists of three sensors and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.





The 4500mAh battery in the device has a 30W fast charger allowing you to get halfway charged in 30 minutes. The phone will be offered in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple and will ship to the states later this summer loaded with Android 11. The handset will be equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.







