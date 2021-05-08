Leaked Sony Xperia 1 III photo samples show off the phone's variable telephoto lens and more
Last month, Sony unveiled the Xperia 1 III and it includes the first telephoto periscope lens with a variable (as opposed to fixed) focus. This is the technology that tipster Ice Universe says that Samsung will include with the Galaxy S22 Ultra next year. There are four focal lengths available for photos and videos, 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm.
The 4500mAh battery in the device has a 30W fast charger allowing you to get halfway charged in 30 minutes. The phone will be offered in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple and will ship to the states later this summer loaded with Android 11. The handset will be equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.
Last month, we told you that Sony actually reported its first quarterly profit in years for its phone business. The company had discussed amputating the phone unit after years of spilling red ink, but it seems that there could be a turnaround in the making. You can find out everything you need to know about the Xperia 1 III right here.