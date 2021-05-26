Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





At 6.8 inches, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB RAM under the hood (to start with), as well as an absolutely outstanding quad camera system slapped on its back and a silky smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display also in tow, it's pretty much impossible to argue with the appeal of this beast... if you can afford it.









That's right, you don't need to make any compromises whatsoever to snap up the unlocked 5G-capable Galaxy S21 Ultra at $899.99 in a 128GB storage configuration. If that's not enough to handle your digital hoarding needs (especially without microSD support), the 256 gig variant is marked down by the same hefty 300 bucks, fetching $949.99 instead of its $1,249.99 MSRP.





Both models come with the aforementioned 12 gigs of memory on deck, which should easily provide a top-notch multitasking experience, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery equipped with both fast wired and fast wireless charging technology.





Too bad the ultra-high-end phone doesn't actually include a charger as standard (or earbuds , or an S Pen, or even a good old fashioned headphone jack), although these undeniable flaws are likely to bother you much less at $900 and up than they'd probably do at a $1,200 starting price.







