Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 26, 2021, 1:35 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)
While it's certainly hard to choose just one candidate for the title of best phone available in 2021 (so far) when Samsung alone has released about half a dozen great 5G-enabled devices over the last nine months or so, the Galaxy S21 Ultra arguably rises above the pack when it comes to oversized Android handsets.

At 6.8 inches, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB RAM under the hood (to start with), as well as an absolutely outstanding quad camera system slapped on its back and a silky smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display also in tow, it's pretty much impossible to argue with the appeal of this beast... if you can afford it.

The good news is Android power users can currently shave a cool $200 off the S21 Ultra 5G's $1,200 base price on Amazon... and as much as $300 on eBay. We're not talking about one of those refurbished or open box deals available at an unauthorized vendor of some sort, mind you, but rather the latest in a long line of very special offers run by Microsoft on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy products.

That's right, you don't need to make any compromises whatsoever to snap up the unlocked 5G-capable Galaxy S21 Ultra at $899.99 in a 128GB storage configuration. If that's not enough to handle your digital hoarding needs (especially without microSD support), the 256 gig variant is marked down by the same hefty 300 bucks, fetching $949.99 instead of its $1,249.99 MSRP.

Both models come with the aforementioned 12 gigs of memory on deck, which should easily provide a top-notch multitasking experience, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery equipped with both fast wired and fast wireless charging technology.

Too bad the ultra-high-end phone doesn't actually include a charger as standard (or earbuds, or an S Pen, or even a good old fashioned headphone jack), although these undeniable flaws are likely to bother you much less at $900 and up than they'd probably do at a $1,200 starting price.

In case you're wondering, this is by far the biggest discount a brand-new Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in an unlocked variant has received in a long time at a retailer as trusted as Microsoft, matching Samsung's own killer deal from more than a couple of months ago.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
24%off $950 Special eBay 25%off $900 Special eBay $1200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

