Sony debuts the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III - first phones with variable telephoto lenses

The audio experience has also been tweaked. Sony has introduced support for its proprietary 360 Reality Audio tech on the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III stereo speakers, as well as

through the 3.5mm headphones jack. The Xperia 1 III stereo speakers are also 40 percent more powerful compared to Xperia 1 II.





Both phones come with IP65/68 ingress protection rating, wich in this case means immersion in fresh water for up to 30 minutes at 1.5 meters depth, according to Sony's internal testing procedures. The Xperia 1 III features Gorilla Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back, while the Xperia 5 III is sandwiched between Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides.



Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III - battery and charging

Sony has managed to find room for a 4,500mAh battery in both models, which is a feat in itself, given that the Xperia 5 III is considerably more compact than the its bigger brother. We wouldn't call this capacity huge, but it should be sufficient to give you at least a full day on a single charge comfortably. Sony has managed to find room for a 4,500mAh battery in both models, which is a feat in itself, given that the Xperia 5 III is considerably more compact than the its bigger brother. We wouldn't call this capacity huge, but it should be sufficient to give you at least a full day on a single charge comfortably.