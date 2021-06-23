Sony Xperia 1 III pre-orders in the US start from July 1 at $1,299.99

Sony Xperia 1 III pre-orders in the US start from July 1 at $1,299.990
There was one big unknown, though - everyone was curious about the price of the Xperia 1 III. An early listing in Russia suggested a retail price of around $1,300 and now we have an official confirmation from Sony US. The phone will sell for $1,299.99 with pre-orders starting on July 1.
Sony keeps on steadily increasing the price of its flagship series - the original Xperia 1 launched at $999, and the next generation received a substantial $200 bump in the price department landing at $1,199. The new Xperia 1 III adds another $100 on top of that, with the variable zoom lens system probably being the main culprit.
Specs-wise, the Xperia 1 III is a true flagship - it boasts the latest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable with up to 1TB via a microSD card slot), stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, the list goes on and on.
The pre-order listings are already up at B&H, Adorama, and Focus, but they’ll all go live on July 1. You have the option to receive a notification when this happens, and we also expect the phone to start popping up at more places online as the date approaches.