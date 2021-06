Sony Xperia 1 III pre-orders in the US start from July 1 at $1,299.99

Specs-wise, the Xperia 1 III is a true flagship - it boasts the latest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable with up to 1TB via a microSD card slot), stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, the list goes on and on.By the way, if you want to know more about the camera system, be sure to check out how Sony Alpha engineers explain why the Xperia 1 III camera is so good . Is it $1,300 good, though? This is the big question - Xperia 1 III sales could prove crucial to Sony’s ambition in the mobile segment. Sony Mobile reported its first profit in years back in April and in order to keep the momentum going, Sony needs some good numbers from the Xperia 1 III.The pre-order listings are already up at B&H, Adorama, and Focus, but they’ll all go live on July 1. You have the option to receive a notification when this happens, and we also expect the phone to start popping up at more places online as the date approaches.