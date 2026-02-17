Why a small flagship might beat a flip phone at being “compact”
Pocket-friendly and hand-friendly are not the same thing.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Folded Galaxy Z Flip 7 on the right and the Galaxy S25 on the right. | Image by PhoneArena
Which is actually the better choice if you want a compact phone in 2026: a flip phone or a small flagship?
Take Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as examples. With the S25 series, Samsung trimmed down its base flagship even further than in previous years. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 stands as one of the best flip phones you can buy at the moment.
Since they are different form factors, however, figuring out which one is better at being “small” is not a straightforward task. Yes, both are considered compact, but they deliver that compactness in different ways.
So the real question becomes, which interpretation of small actually works better?
Comparing the numbers
The base Galaxy S series has been the king of compact flagship phones for a while, and Samsung reaffirmed that position with the Galaxy S25, which measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm and weighs just 162 grams. It is short, narrow, and remarkably light compared to modern flagships and its competition. Not to mention that the soon-to-arrive Galaxy S26 is said to be even thinner.
What's more important, compact when carried or compact when used? | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, while it is unfolded, measures 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm. In other words, when open, it is significantly taller and wider than the S25, albeit thinner.
But when it is in its folded state, the Flip 7 shrinks to just 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm. That means that while the phone is in your pocket, it occupies half the vertical space of a normal phone. That’s the whole appeal of a flip phone, it feels tiny in a pocket. It looks compact in a way a regular phone cannot replicate no matter how much its size is reduced.
If “compact” means “small when carried,” phones like the Flip 7 make a powerful argument. However, if “compact” means “small when used,” the S25 takes a decisive win. So, which one matters more then?
Carry comfort vs usage comfort
Small in your pocket or small in your hand? That is the real debate for small phones in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
Where their compactness differs is in the way it affects the user experience.
The S25 is equally small in your pocket as it is in your hand. Its dimensions don’t change while you use it. If I have to focus on one of the dimensions, though, that would be its width. At 70.5 mm, it is easier to use with a single hand, giving you the ability to reach all four corners rather easily, unlike most other phones.
The Flip 7's compactness solves a different problem. It can easily fit in a small bag or purse when it is folded. Most of the times I’ve seen one being used in public, it has been by a woman, and I understand why. It also sits neatly in shallow pockets, which is a typical limitation for women's clothing.
The Flip 7 feels tiny in your pocket, but once opened, it is a tall 6.9-inch compromise. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S25 is compact in every scenario, narrow enough for true one-handed use. | Image by PhoneArena
But once opened, you are handling a 6.9-inch device with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Personally, I find that rather uncomfortable, which is why I still haven’t been completely sold on flip phones thus far. The long aspect ratio makes reaching the top corners difficult. The extra weight is noticeable of the Z Flip 7 next to the S25 is noticeable too.
Besides folding in half, the other great thing about more recent flip phones is their cover screens. But while they have now taken up the whole top part of the phone and can be quite functional, they can be awkward for things like browsing social media where there is visual content you want to enjoy.
The psychology of compact
There is a psychological aspect to take note of here.
One of the understated advantages of flip phones is how they change your relationship with the device. Closing the phone is not just a mechanical action with a satisfying snap. It creates a clear, physical boundary that signals a pause from social media and other apps filled with content.
That folding motion has the potential to reshape how you interact with your phone. For some users, this intentional separation from the digital world is part of the reason they opt for a flip phone’s compactness.
On the other hand, the S25 makes it easier than ever to stay connected because you can bring it absolutely everywhere with you. It is not a nuisance in your pocket and it is so satisfying to hold and fidget with.
There’s also the visual aspect of it. The Flip 7 often looks smaller in photos and marketing shots because it is shown folded. In reality, most of your time with it will be spent unfolded, using it like any other tall smartphone.
Meanwhile, the S25 doesn’t look that small in promotional materials, but when you hold it it feels astonishingly tiny.
So what is a compact phone in 2026?
If you care about a minimal pocket footprint, the Flip 7 is more compact. The real reason why I would consider a flip phone, however, is for that mental block that it creates by shutting down its larger screen behind an extra movement.
If you care about having the best ergonomics while using your phone, however, I’d argue the S25 is the better compact phone.
Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that flip phones (the high-end ones) usually cost around $400 more than base flagships, so you have to ask yourself whether it is worth it just for their ability to fold in half.
The moral of the story, however, is that there is no universal right answer here. The good news is that in 2026, we still have options if we don’t want to deal with a large phone in our pockets, and I hope that doesn’t change.
