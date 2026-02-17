Why a small flagship might beat a flip phone at being “compact”

Folded Galaxy Z Flip 7 on the right and the Galaxy S25 on the right. | Image by PhoneArena

So what is a compact phone in 2026?





If you care about a minimal pocket footprint, the Flip 7 is more compact. The real reason why I would consider a flip phone, however, is for that mental block that it creates by shutting down its larger screen behind an extra movement.If you care about having the best ergonomics while using your phone, however, I’d argue the S25 is the better compact phone.Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that flip phones (the high-end ones) usually cost around $400 more than base flagships, so you have to ask yourself whether it is worth it just for their ability to fold in half.The moral of the story, however, is that there is no universal right answer here. The good news is that in 2026, we still have options if we don’t want to deal with a large phone in our pockets, and I hope that doesn’t change.