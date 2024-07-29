Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple releases updates allowing some iPhone users to join waitlist for Apple Intelligence Beta

By
2comments
Apple releases updates allowing some iPhone users to join waitlist for Apple Intelligence Beta
Apple iPhone users who want to try some of Apple's new AI features can install the just released iOS 18.1 Developer Beta. The iOS 18.1 Developer Beta includes a waitlist to join the Apple Intelligence Beta in Settings. Apple will notify you as soon as it is available for your device. Keep in mind that the device region must be set to the United States and device and Siri language must be set to US English. Also, Apple Intelligence is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only.

Apple Intelligence is Apple's generative AI initiative which includes the use of Large Language Models (LLM) to help the user with certain tasks such as summarizing a website in Safari, creating custom Emojis in the Messages app, helping a user write an email using a certain style, and more. While the feature will be available to those installing the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta, those waiting for the stable version of iOS 18.1 to receive it probably won't receive the update until October. 

Receiving the Apple Intelligence Beta won't give you access to all of the AI upgrades to iOS 18, but it will allow you to use those features that Apple wants developers to test.

Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta with a waitlist for the Apple Intelligence Beta. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple releases updates allowing some iPhone users to join waitlist for Apple Intelligence Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta with a waitlist for the Apple Intelligence Beta. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The first Developer Beta versions of iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 are also available to be installed today. Both of those builds will also include the Apple Intelligence feature. Additionally, Apple also released iOS 18 Public Beta 2 which does not include the ability to sign up for the Apple Intelligence Beta.

Apple adds new Apple Intelligence &amp;amp; Siri page under Settings. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple releases updates allowing some iPhone users to join waitlist for Apple Intelligence Beta
Apple adds new Apple Intelligence & Siri page under Settings. | Image credit-PhoneArena

To install any of the iOS updates on your compatible iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that you are installing the correct Beta update. When you get to the Software Update page, if you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and you want to join the waitlist for Apple Intelligence, you want to install iOS 18.1 Developer Beta which will say iOS 18.1 Beta on your phone.

Join the waitlist for the Apple Intelligence Beta in iOS Developer Beta 18.1. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple releases updates allowing some iPhone users to join waitlist for Apple Intelligence Beta
Join the waitlist for the Apple Intelligence Beta in iOS Developer Beta 18.1. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you have an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or an older model, if you want to join the iOS 18 Public Beta program, or if you already have installed iOS 18 Public Beta 1, you want to install iOS 18 Beta 2 which also is available today.

To join the waiting list for Apple Intelligence, once you've installed iOS Developer Beta 18.1 on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and you'll be prompted to join the waitlist. That's all there is to it!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless