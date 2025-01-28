Hit the gym in style on the cheap with the massively discounted Sennheiser Momentum Sport buds!





The latest Amazon deal on the gym-friendly Sennheiser Momentum Sport is especially generous, slashing a massive $180 off the arguably excessive $329.95 list price of these 2024-released bad boys in a single "Olive" hue. This is a totally unprecedented promotion, mind you, beating the e-commerce giant's previous record high discount by 50 bucks and looking unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon. The latest Amazon deal on the gym-friendly Sennheiser Momentum Sport is especially generous, slashing a massive $180 off the arguably excessive $329.95 list price of these 2024-released bad boys in a single "Olive" hue. This is a totally unprecedented promotion, mind you, beating the e-commerce giant's previous record high discount by 50 bucks and looking unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport $180 off (55%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Sport Sound Tuning, Powerful 10mm Transducer for Super-High-Quality Audio, Integrated Sensors for Heart Rate Monitoring and Body Temperature Measurements, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Olive Buy at Amazon









Sennheiser claims your most intense workouts will not harm the robust yet also fairly elegant IP55-rated Momentum Sport, and both the noise-cancelling skills and overall audio quality are likely to surprise you rather pleasantly, especially now that you can save a whopping 55 percent over that $330 regular price.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Perhaps most impressively, these teeny-tiny earbuds on sale today at an unrivaled $180 discount also include their very own "performance tracking" sensors, which sounds a lot like what Apple reportedly wants to integrate into a future AirPods generation





That means the Sennheiser Momentum Sport can monitor your heart rate and body temperature directly from your ears, which eliminates the need to wear a smartwatch, smart band, or smart ring during your runs and other workout sessions, at least for these particular health indicators. Oh, and did I mention the battery life is pretty great too, at up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time and around 24 hours in total when also factoring in the bundled charging case? Now this is what I call a feature-packed product available at a hard-to-beat price.