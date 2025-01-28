Hit the gym in style on the cheap with the massively discounted Sennheiser Momentum Sport buds!
Sennheiser sells a number of different earbuds and headphones for different target audiences, and while none of these products are what we'd call conventionally affordable at their regular prices, those of you who know when and where to look can find the likes of the Momentum 4, Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum True Wireless 3, and Momentum Sport at very generous discounts pretty frequently.
The latest Amazon deal on the gym-friendly Sennheiser Momentum Sport is especially generous, slashing a massive $180 off the arguably excessive $329.95 list price of these 2024-released bad boys in a single "Olive" hue. This is a totally unprecedented promotion, mind you, beating the e-commerce giant's previous record high discount by 50 bucks and looking unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.
At their lower-than-ever price, the Momentum Sport are currently cheaper than both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation), not to mention similarly sporty buds like the Sony LinkBuds Fit or Beats Fit Pro. Yes, you can still find good (or even great) earbuds at lower prices (like Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE or the Beats Studio Buds), but none of those alternatives are as durable, comfortable, and secure, at least on paper.
Sennheiser claims your most intense workouts will not harm the robust yet also fairly elegant IP55-rated Momentum Sport, and both the noise-cancelling skills and overall audio quality are likely to surprise you rather pleasantly, especially now that you can save a whopping 55 percent over that $330 regular price.
Perhaps most impressively, these teeny-tiny earbuds on sale today at an unrivaled $180 discount also include their very own "performance tracking" sensors, which sounds a lot like what Apple reportedly wants to integrate into a future AirPods generation.
That means the Sennheiser Momentum Sport can monitor your heart rate and body temperature directly from your ears, which eliminates the need to wear a smartwatch, smart band, or smart ring during your runs and other workout sessions, at least for these particular health indicators. Oh, and did I mention the battery life is pretty great too, at up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time and around 24 hours in total when also factoring in the bundled charging case? Now this is what I call a feature-packed product available at a hard-to-beat price.
