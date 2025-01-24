Amazon is now letting anyone save $120 on Samsung's one and only Galaxy Ring in most sizes
If you've been curious (at the very least) to try out Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Ring but wished you could pay (significantly) less than $400 for your preferred model, now's the time to pull the trigger.
Technically, that time actually came a little earlier this week for My Best Buy Total members, but now the same is true for all Amazon customers, who can save a whopping 120 bucks of their own with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever.
The only thing you need to note is that some sizes and color options have their reduced price currently listed at a glance, while others look like they still cost four Benjamins apiece, nonetheless going down by $120 once you add them to your Amazon.com cart.
That means that you can choose (almost) any size and your favorite of gold, black, and silver hues and get a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deal on a totally unique product that Samsung is likely to upgrade... at some point in the relatively near future.
Until that happens, the Galaxy Ring can certainly be a compelling alternative for your traditional smartwatch or smart band, shining in terms of battery life while naturally lacking a little (or rather a lot of) functionality due to its screen-less form factor. Samsung's one smart ring to rule them all doesn't need a screen to monitor its wearer's heart rate, sleep quality, and energy score, though, doing all that come rain or shine and even in the shower with a water-resistant and ultra-robust titanium construction.
Before pulling the trigger here to save $120 on this undeniably stylish and relatively versatile health accessory, you should also keep in mind that Amazon's ultra-affordable Galaxy Ring sizing kit is unfortunately "temporarily out of stock", so you may have to buy that elsewhere or simply go with the variant you think is likely to fit you best and hope everything works out.
