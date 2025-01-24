Amazon is now letting anyone save $120 on Samsung's one and only Galaxy Ring in most sizes





Technically, that time actually came a little earlier this week for My Best Buy Total members , but now the same is true for all Amazon customers, who can save a whopping 120 bucks of their own with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Ring $120 off (30%) Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water and Scratch-Resistant, Titanium Build, Three Color Options, Multiple Sizes Buy at Amazon





The only thing you need to note is that some sizes and color options have their reduced price currently listed at a glance, while others look like they still cost four Benjamins apiece, nonetheless going down by $120 once you add them to your Amazon.com cart.









Galaxy Ring can certainly be a compelling alternative for your traditional smartwatch or smart band, shining in terms of battery life while naturally lacking a little (or rather a lot of) functionality due to its screen-less form factor. Until that happens, thecan certainly be a compelling alternative for your traditional smartwatch or smart band, shining in terms of battery life while naturally lacking a little (or rather a lot of) functionality due to its screen-less form factor. Samsung 's one smart ring to rule them all doesn't need a screen to monitor its wearer's heart rate, sleep quality, and energy score, though, doing all that come rain or shine and even in the shower with a water-resistant and ultra-robust titanium construction.



Before pulling the trigger here to save $120 on this undeniably stylish and relatively versatile health accessory, you should also keep in mind that Amazon's ultra-affordable Galaxy Ring sizing kit is unfortunately "temporarily out of stock", so you may have to buy that elsewhere or simply go with the variant you think is likely to fit you best and hope everything works out.