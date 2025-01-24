Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Amazon is now letting anyone save $120 on Samsung's one and only Galaxy Ring in most sizes

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is now letting anyone save $120 on Samsung's one and only Galaxy Ring in most sizes
If you've been curious (at the very least) to try out Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Ring but wished you could pay (significantly) less than $400 for your preferred model, now's the time to pull the trigger.

Technically, that time actually came a little earlier this week for My Best Buy Total members, but now the same is true for all Amazon customers, who can save a whopping 120 bucks of their own with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

$120 off (30%)
Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water and Scratch-Resistant, Titanium Build, Three Color Options, Multiple Sizes
Buy at Amazon

The only thing you need to note is that some sizes and color options have their reduced price currently listed at a glance, while others look like they still cost four Benjamins apiece, nonetheless going down by $120 once you add them to your Amazon.com cart.

That means that you can choose (almost) any size and your favorite of gold, black, and silver hues and get a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deal on a totally unique product that Samsung is likely to upgrade... at some point in the relatively near future.

Until that happens, the Galaxy Ring can certainly be a compelling alternative for your traditional smartwatch or smart band, shining in terms of battery life while naturally lacking a little (or rather a lot of) functionality due to its screen-less form factor. Samsung's one smart ring to rule them all doesn't need a screen to monitor its wearer's heart rate, sleep quality, and energy score, though, doing all that come rain or shine and even in the shower with a water-resistant and ultra-robust titanium construction.

Before pulling the trigger here to save $120 on this undeniably stylish and relatively versatile health accessory, you should also keep in mind that Amazon's ultra-affordable Galaxy Ring sizing kit is unfortunately "temporarily out of stock", so you may have to buy that elsewhere or simply go with the variant you think is likely to fit you best and hope everything works out.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless