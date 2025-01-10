Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
2025's first good AirPods Pro 2 deal is here to slash $70 off Apple's best earbuds yet

By
0comments
Deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Everyone knows that it's a much better idea to buy stuff near the end of a year than at the very beginning of the next one, but if you somehow missed all your chances to get your next wireless earbuds at a sweet discount during the recently concluded holiday season, a cool new opportunity has just arisen to save big on the AirPods Pro 2 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Apple's most impressive buds to date are reduced by a substantial 70 bucks (or 28 percent) from a $249.99 list price at the time of this writing, and while Amazon doesn't suggest in any way that the new deal will disappear in the near future, Best Buy is explicitly and clearly labeling the offer as a 24-hour-only affair.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

As such, you may want to hurry here, even though in the spirit of full disclosure I feel it is pretty important to highlight that the second-gen AirPods Pro have received heftier discounts in the past at various major US retailers. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that those better deals will return anytime soon, and if you need a nice and powerful pair of new earbuds to sync to your iPhone right now, this is arguably your greatest value proposition.

While Apple added not one but two improved new members to the industry-leading AirPods family just a few months ago, this 2022-released Pro model remains the one to buy due to its superior overall sound and active noise cancellation. Technically, the AirPods Pro 2 were refreshed in the fall of 2023 to include a "modern" USB-C charging case instead of an outdated one still using Lightning connectivity, and naturally, that's the edition being sold today at a $70 discount.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review a while back identified the "surreal" ANC technology, state-of-the-art Spatial Audio support, and super-comfy design as key selling points and major advantages over Apple's competition at the time, and for the most part, those strengths are as true and as important in 2025.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

