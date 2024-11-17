Stop wasting your time and go for Apple's Beats Fit Pro at this amazing pre-Black Friday discount!





These top-of-the-line These top-of-the-line Apple -made buds are around three years old, but in many ways, they're just as good as the much younger AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation) and in at least one key department, the Fit Pro hold a pretty major and undeniable advantage.

Love them or hate them for the way they look and draw attention to their wearer, those flexible wingtips will certainly rid you of the typical fit issues associated with most "conventional" wireless earbuds nowadays, guaranteeing all-day comfort, security, and even a decent degree of discretion at the gym, in the park, or your workplace.





The Beats Fit Pro will not only stay in their place during your lengthiest music listening sessions, but also work flawlessly right out of the box with both iPhones and Android handsets, which is another thing the AirPods 4 (and all other members of the same family) can't do.





The noise cancelling skills of these deeply discounted buds are not to be disregarded either, and the same goes for their personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support and a battery life estimated at up to 7 hours to begin with and an absolutely remarkable (by any standards) 30-hour total with the bundled charging case factored in.





Speaking of standards, I'm not entirely sure that you'll be able to find many true wireless earbuds with superior sound compared to the Beats Fit Pro in the sub-$150 price bracket this holiday season, which is yet another reason to at least consider a purchase before Woot's killer new deal expires on November 21... at the latest. The final reason is that these puppies have never been this affordable, at least in brand-new condition and with a 1-year Beats warranty included.