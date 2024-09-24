Amazon is already selling Apple's brand-new AirPods 4 at a discount with and without ANC
Apple kind of caught us all off guard with the announcement of two (slightly) different AirPods 4 versions a couple of weeks ago, and in another somewhat unexpected twist, both of these new wireless earbuds are already sold at a discount by Amazon.
Before you get too excited, it's definitely important to highlight that you're not exactly looking at saving a small fortune here. But it's still pretty unusual to see a brand-new Apple product marked down so soon after its commercial debut, and in this particular case, we're actually dealing with two devices that were fairly reasonably priced right off the bat.
Namely, the (non-Pro) AirPods 4 were "originally" available for $179 a pair with active noise cancellation on deck and $129 without said premium feature. And now you can get your preferred model at $10 off sans meeting any special requirements or jumping through hoops of any sort.
Should you wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event in a couple of weeks in the hopes that you'll be able to save even more with a Prime membership? That seems highly unlikely, but of course, weirder things have been known to happen.
It's been pretty weird, for instance, to see these noise-cancelling AirPods 4 unveiled instead of a proper sequel to 2022's AirPods Pro 2, and it's even weirder that there's also a new non-noise-cancelling product that carries the exact same name. All the other features and capabilities of the two 2024 models are virtually identical, mind you, including stuff like personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking support, IP54 water and dust resistance, H2 power and connectivity, as well as up to 30 hours of battery life.
You also get USB-C support with both AirPods 4 variations, but only the costlier one comes with a bundled case equipped with wireless charging functionality as well. So, yes, you should definitely opt for that one if you can afford it, although the cheaper model clearly also scores very high marks in the bang for buck department.
