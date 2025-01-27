Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
At $130 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are an exceptional value

A woman wearing a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones and listening to music.
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, and for good reason. Its audio products often deliver incredible sound and boast a premium design. However, like everything premium in this world, getting a set of Sennheiser headphones means you'll have to spend a pretty penny. That's why we're constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on Sennheiser headphones, and we just found one we think you should take advantage of as soon as possible.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Now $130 OFF on Amazon!

$130 off (34%)
The high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4 are on sale for $130 off on Amazon. This lets you snag a pair for just under $250, which is an unmissable offer. The headphones deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time. Don't miss out! Grab a set for less now!
Buy at Amazon


The offer is for Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphones, the Momentum 4, which are discounted by 34% on Amazon. Such a discount means you can grab a set for under the $250 mark and score sweet savings of $130 in the process. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we encourage you to grab a set now, as these headphones are definitely worth your hard-earned cash.

As a proper Sennheiser product, they deliver top-quality sound out of the box and are among the best wireless headphones money can buy right now. What's more, their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app boasts its own EQ, allowing you to fine-tune their audio to fit your taste.

In addition, they have capable ANC, which allows you to enjoy your favorite tunes with fewer distractions. Their most impressive feature, though, isn't their sound or active noise-canceling; it's their battery life. With ANC on, these puppies deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. If you don't use ANC, you'll get up to an impressive 60 hours of playtime. You rarely see wireless headphones that offer such battery life, even in the premium segment, so props to Sennheiser for achieving that.

As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer quite the value, delivering great sound, ANC, and battery life. So, don't wait! Get a set at a cheaper price now while the offer is still available!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

