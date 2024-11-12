Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Dirt cheap at 66% off, the top-notch Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are truly unmissable

If you're in the market for new high-end earphones, you're reading this at the right time. But even if you're not looking for new earbuds, you'll definitely end up grabbing a pair with this offer. Why are we so sure Because this article is about the huge 66% discount Woot is offering on Sennheiser's former flagship earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Now for only $94.99!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale at a hefty $185 discount and can be yours for just $94.99. The earbuds offer incredible sound and have top-tier ANC. They are a true bargain at their current price, so act fast and save while you can!
$185 off (66%)
$94 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 29% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in Graphite

Alternatively, you can snag a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a 29% discount on Amazon.
$81 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Usually, these fellas will set you back about $280. However, Woot's current markdown brings them down to the irresistible price of $94.99, saving you $185. As you can see, this is an unmissable offer, and we suggest you not hesitate. These earbuds are worth every penny spent.

As Sennheiser’s previous top-of-the-line earphones, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are still among the best earbuds out there. They deliver exceptional sound, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ setting in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they boast capable ANC, so you can enjoy your tunes without any annoying noises from the outside world.

With an IPX4 water resistance rating, they can survive water splashes from any direction, making them suitable for working out as well. And thanks to their good battery life, they deliver up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 may not be the latest and greatest Sennheiser earbuds anymore, but they still pack a punch and are a real steal while available for just $94.99. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate! Tap the offers button at the beginning of this article and score a pair on the cheap now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
