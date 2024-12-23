Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple has been working on the next-gen AirPods Pro 3 for a while now, with plenty of rumors hinting at a focus on adding more health features. And guess what? Those whispers are back again.

Camera-equipped AirPods for AI-driven services might be in the works, too


Mark Gurman, the well-known Apple insider from Bloomberg, reports (subscription required) that Apple has been testing health-focused features like temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring for its AirPods. While the Apple Watch still has the edge in heart rate accuracy, Gurman notes that the AirPods aren’t too far behind in their readings.

Apple’s teams are said to be exploring various upgrades, from heart rate tracking to temperature sensors and even technologies to monitor multiple physiological metrics. However, the main focus right now seems to be perfecting heart rate monitoring.

While the Apple Watch already does this well, adding the feature to the AirPods could appeal to people who aren’t into wearing watches or want a backup fitness tracker. If everything pans out, this could make its way into the next-gen AirPods Pro, which are reportedly in the early stages of development.

On top of that, Apple is apparently revisiting the idea of building cameras into the AirPods – a rumor that’s popped up several times in the past year. Gurman says this project is now a priority as Apple looks to enhance its AI-driven features. Still, camera-equipped AirPods are likely years away and could even get scrapped again. Heart rate tracking, however, might arrive much sooner.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

Earlier this year, Apple introduced health features to the AirPods Pro 2, like the ability to test your hearing. These hearing-related upgrades signaled the start of a new chapter for the AirPods lineup. Just as the Apple Watch has steadily evolved into a powerful health companion over the last decade, it wouldn’t be surprising if the AirPods follow a similar path, adding more health-focused capabilities in the years to come.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

