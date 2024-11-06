Sony's "normal"-looking new LinkBuds Fit are now on sale at a special price for the first time

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Sony LinkBuds Fit in three color options
Does the open-ring design of the aptly named new LinkBuds Open feel too eccentric for you? Do you want a more conventional-looking pair of true wireless earbuds with (allegedly) top-notch active noise cancellation technology on deck? What do you say about picking up the LinkBuds Fit at a discount of around 20 bucks?

That's obviously not a lot of money you're looking at saving ahead of the holidays, but just like their quirky cousin, these bad boys are on sale at a reduced price for the first time on the heels of last month's official announcement and commercial debut. As such, I personally wouldn't be shocked if Amazon and Best Buy kept these exact deals going through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon, mind you, is slashing a slightly heftier $21.99 off the $199.99 list price of the Sony LinkBuds Fit compared to Best Buy's round (and humble) $20 discount. But while both retailers sell the hot new buds in black and white hues, as well as a limited "Olivia Rodrigo Violet" colorway, Best Buy also adds an undeniably eye-catching "sage green" paint job to the palette currently available at a special price without any special requirements or strings attached.

Designed to expand the appeal of the LinkBuds family rather than replace the S model from a couple of years back, the LinkBuds Fit are definitely quirky in their own right, integrating a unique new component dubbed "air fitting supporters" to reduce ear contact and pressure and thus make it easier and more comfortable to listen to your favorite tunes for hours and hours without interruption.

That would of course not be possible without a solid battery life rating of 5.5 hours that you can bump up to 21 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration as well. Now, I can certainly understand if you're skeptical about the LinkBuds Fit's ability to drown out your surroundings and sound as premium as, say, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, and Sony's very own WF-1000XM5.

But both the noise cancellation and overall audio quality are advertised rather bombastically by Sony, and along with the purportedly unrivaled all-day comfort and reasonable price, those factors could well seal the deal for plenty of wireless earbuds buyers who are not necessarily hardcore Apple or Samsung fans this Christmas.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

