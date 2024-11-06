Sony's "normal"-looking new LinkBuds Fit are now on sale at a special price for the first time





As such, I personally wouldn't be shocked if Amazon and Best Buy kept these exact deals going through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Sony LinkBuds Fit True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Air Fitting Supporters for All-Day Comfort, V2 Integrated Processor, Auto Switch, Auto Play, Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 21 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $22 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Sony LinkBuds Fit True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Air Fitting Supporters for All-Day Comfort, V2 Integrated Processor, Auto Switch, Auto Play, Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 21 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Four Color Options $20 off (10%) $179 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Amazon, mind you, is slashing a slightly heftier $21.99 off the $199.99 list price of the Sony LinkBuds Fit compared to Best Buy's round (and humble) $20 discount. But while both retailers sell the hot new buds in black and white hues, as well as a limited "Olivia Rodrigo Violet" colorway, Best Buy also adds an undeniably eye-catching "sage green" paint job to the palette currently available at a special price without any special requirements or strings attached.





Designed to expand the appeal of the LinkBuds family rather than replace the S model from a couple of years back , the LinkBuds Fit are definitely quirky in their own right, integrating a unique new component dubbed "air fitting supporters" to reduce ear contact and pressure and thus make it easier and more comfortable to listen to your favorite tunes for hours and hours without interruption.





That would of course not be possible without a solid battery life rating of 5.5 hours that you can bump up to 21 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration as well. Now, I can certainly understand if you're skeptical about the LinkBuds Fit's ability to drown out your surroundings and sound as premium as, say, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , Apple's AirPods Pro 2 , and Sony's very own WF-1000XM5.





But both the noise cancellation and overall audio quality are advertised rather bombastically by Sony , and along with the purportedly unrivaled all-day comfort and reasonable price, those factors could well seal the deal for plenty of wireless earbuds buyers who are not necessarily hardcore Apple or Samsung fans this Christmas.