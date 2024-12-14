At $100 off, Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds become a sub-$200 bargain

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Side profile of a woman with closed eyes, wearing the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in an outdoor setting.
Never settle for mediocrity, especially when you can score top-notch Sennheiser earbuds at a hefty discount! Amazon is offering the company's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earphones for $100 off their price, allowing you to score a pair for just under $200.

This is an incredible deal, considering those usually cost about $300 and don't receive such hefty markdowns that often. In fact, the current price cut is the biggest they've ever had on Amazon, which makes this offer truly unmissable.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $100!

The high-end Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are available at their best price on Amazon and can be yours for just under $200. This allows you to save $100 and enjoy top-quality sound, high-end ANC, and up to 30 hours of playtime at a much cheaper price. Don't hesitate and save now!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is among the top audio brands on the market and is famous for its superb sound. Therefore, you probably won't be surprised that its top-of-the-line wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio and pack a strong bass. You can also tailor their sound to your taste via the five-band EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. From there, you can even run a quick fit test to enjoy the best possible listening experience.

When getting high-end earbuds, you also expect them to boast effective ANC. And we can say that the Momentum True Wireless 4 deliver in this department as well. They easily block low-frequency noises, like those from an airplane, which makes them perfect if you fly a lot. However, we should note that they struggle with higher-pitched sounds. So, while capable, the active noise cancellation here is still behind that of earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Nonetheless, for $100 off, these earbuds are great value for money, especially when you add their superb battery life of up to 30 hours. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and save on these top-notch earphones and enjoy Sennheiser's sound for less!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

