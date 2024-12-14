At $100 off, Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds become a sub-$200 bargain

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $100! The high-end Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are available at their best price on Amazon and can be yours for just under $200. This allows you to save $100 and enjoy top-quality sound, high-end ANC, and up to 30 hours of playtime at a much cheaper price. Don't hesitate and save now! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser is among the top audio brands on the market and is famous for its superb sound. Therefore, you probably won't be surprised that its top-of-the-line wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio and pack a strong bass. You can also tailor their sound to your taste via the five-band EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. From there, you can even run a quick fit test to enjoy the best possible listening experience.When getting high-end earbuds, you also expect them to boast effective ANC. And we can say that the Momentum True Wireless 4 deliver in this department as well. They easily block low-frequency noises, like those from an airplane, which makes them perfect if you fly a lot. However, we should note that they struggle with higher-pitched sounds. So, while capable, the active noise cancellation here is still behind that of earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.Nonetheless, for $100 off, these earbuds are great value for money, especially when you add their superb battery life of up to 30 hours. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and save on these top-notch earphones and enjoy Sennheiser's sound for less!