At $100 off, Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds become a sub-$200 bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Never settle for mediocrity, especially when you can score top-notch Sennheiser earbuds at a hefty discount! Amazon is offering the company's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earphones for $100 off their price, allowing you to score a pair for just under $200.
This is an incredible deal, considering those usually cost about $300 and don't receive such hefty markdowns that often. In fact, the current price cut is the biggest they've ever had on Amazon, which makes this offer truly unmissable.
Sennheiser is among the top audio brands on the market and is famous for its superb sound. Therefore, you probably won't be surprised that its top-of-the-line wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio and pack a strong bass. You can also tailor their sound to your taste via the five-band EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. From there, you can even run a quick fit test to enjoy the best possible listening experience.
Nonetheless, for $100 off, these earbuds are great value for money, especially when you add their superb battery life of up to 30 hours. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and save on these top-notch earphones and enjoy Sennheiser's sound for less!
This is an incredible deal, considering those usually cost about $300 and don't receive such hefty markdowns that often. In fact, the current price cut is the biggest they've ever had on Amazon, which makes this offer truly unmissable.
Sennheiser is among the top audio brands on the market and is famous for its superb sound. Therefore, you probably won't be surprised that its top-of-the-line wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio and pack a strong bass. You can also tailor their sound to your taste via the five-band EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. From there, you can even run a quick fit test to enjoy the best possible listening experience.
When getting high-end earbuds, you also expect them to boast effective ANC. And we can say that the Momentum True Wireless 4 deliver in this department as well. They easily block low-frequency noises, like those from an airplane, which makes them perfect if you fly a lot. However, we should note that they struggle with higher-pitched sounds. So, while capable, the active noise cancellation here is still behind that of earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
Nonetheless, for $100 off, these earbuds are great value for money, especially when you add their superb battery life of up to 30 hours. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and save on these top-notch earphones and enjoy Sennheiser's sound for less!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: