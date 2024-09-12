The high-end Sennheiser Momentum Sport are still at bargain prices on Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Looking for the ultimate fitness earbuds for working out? Consider the Sennheiser Momentum Sport. These puppies are by no means cheap, usually costing as much as about $330 on Amazon, but do you know what? You can now save $80 on the model in Black, which is a pretty cool offer.

Save $80 on the Sennheiser Momentum Sport in Black

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are now $80 off on Amazon. The offer is only available on the model in Black, and you won't find the same discount at Best Buy or Walmart. Get yours now and save!
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

For context, these high-end wireless earbuds were 23% off several times at the largest e-commerce seller. The $76 discount is present on the Graphite and Olive options right now, but going for the Black coating gives you an extra $4 in savings, as they're marked down by 24%. Of course, we checked Amazon's rival stores, Best Buy and Walmart, for similar offers and couldn't find any.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport aren't like your everyday pair of workout earbuds. These bad boys stand out not with their ANC but with fitness tracking capabilities. That's right! They use Polar in-ear sensors for body temperature and heart rate tracking that sync effortlessly with apps and your devices for more in-depth performance metrics.

Don't get us wrong: they handle the noise cancellation front pretty well, featuring three distinct ANC modes. These are Anti Wind, ANC, and Transparency, designed to give you optimal imersiveness or awareness while biking, jogging, at the gym, talking with someone, etc.

Then again, they're not as good as the AirPods Pro 2 on the ANC front. In case you need top-notch noise cancellation and don't care much for the added bells and whistles of fitness tracking, the Apple earbuds could be a better choice for you.

How do they sound? Well, they handle low and mid frequencies with extra detail, giving you slightly overpowering bass and mids. High frequencies, however, don't get that special treatment and might not sound as promising as the rest of the picture. What does this mean in practice? They're not the best option for critical listening but will keep you pumped with fantastic low-end and mid-range, perfect for working out.

Finally, you have a battery life of up to six hours per charge, with an extra 18.5 hours available from the case. While that's not a stellar result, it's not too bad, either.

Are these your dream workout earbuds? If you think so, hurry up and get your pair at Amazon while you can still save $80. And if you need something more affordable, consider one of the best budget earbuds instead.

