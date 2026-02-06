Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung tech may help Snapdragon's overheating problems, rumor suggests

Qualcomm may have licensed technology found in Samsung's Exynos chips.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors Qualcomm
Samsung tech may help Snapdragon's overheating problems, rumor suggests
The latest flagship Qualcomm chipsets are extremely powerful and now compete with Apple's own silicon. However, heat is a real issue, and as we saw in our labs, thermal throttling is a thing on Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips.

According to a rumor, Qualcomm might use Samsung's technology on its next flagship processors in order to tackle the overheating issues.

The Chinese tipster Fixed-Focus Digital posted a wild claim on Weibo, suggesting that Qualcomm will use Heat Pass Block (HPB) on flagship processors released later this year. The post was spotted first by Android Authority and machine translated.

Fixed-Focus Digital thinks that Qualcomm will use HPB tech on its latest chipsets | Image by Weibo - Samsung tech may help Snapdragon&#039;s overheating problems, rumor suggests
Fixed-Focus Digital thinks that Qualcomm will use HPB tech on its latest chipsets | Image by Weibo


The Heat Pass Block is a Samsung creation and is basically a heat sink that sits on top of the silicon chip itself. This provides additional heat dissipation, along with the other conventional cooling solutions.

Samsung already uses this tech on the Exynos 2600 processor, expected to make an appearance on Galaxy S26 series devices in some regions of the world. The Korean company started to offer this technology to other companies two months ago, so the timeline is a bit tight, and we're not sure whether Qualcomm had managed to bake the new tech into the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Recommended For You

Normally, Qualcomm launches its flagship silicon sometime around September, so we'll have to wait and see if the company managed to employ the heat sing on a chip and what the thermal performance of this new silicon will be.

Does thermal throttling even matter in real life scenarios?


During my time with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones (I tested two of the top 3 when it comes to raw performance), I found all of them very hot during stress tests and synthetic benchmarks.

However, one could argue that such intense loads can hardly be achieved in normal day-to-day scenarios. I've been using one of these "hot" phones as a daily driver for the past couple of months and not once did I feel the phone overheated or throttled.

I can imagine a pretty niche scenario where you would run a super-heavy game or some kind of rendering software and get the phone hot. But for the regular user, this overheating scare shouldn't be taken too seriously.

Have you ever experienced overheating on your phone?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless