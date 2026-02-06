Samsung tech may help Snapdragon's overheating problems, rumor suggests









The Heat Pass Block is a Samsung creation and is basically a heat sink that sits on top of the silicon chip itself. This provides additional heat dissipation, along with the other conventional cooling solutions.



Samsung already uses this tech on the Exynos 2600 processor, expected to make an appearance on The Heat Pass Block is a Samsung creation and is basically a heat sink that sits on top of the silicon chip itself. This provides additional heat dissipation, along with the other conventional cooling solutions.Samsung already uses this tech on the Exynos 2600 processor, expected to make an appearance on Galaxy S26 series devices in some regions of the world. The Korean company started to offer this technology to other companies two months ago, so the timeline is a bit tight, and we're not sure whether Qualcomm had managed to bake the new tech into the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.



Recommended For You

Normally, Qualcomm launches its flagship silicon sometime around September, so we'll have to wait and see if the company managed to employ the heat sing on a chip and what the thermal performance of this new silicon will be.





Does thermal throttling even matter in real life scenarios?

During my time with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones (I tested two of the top 3 when it comes to raw performance), I found all of them very hot during stress tests and synthetic benchmarks.



However, one could argue that such intense loads can hardly be achieved in normal day-to-day scenarios. I've been using one of these "hot" phones as a daily driver for the past couple of months and not once did I feel the phone overheated or throttled.



I can imagine a pretty niche scenario where you would run a super-heavy game or some kind of rendering software and get the phone hot. But for the regular user, this overheating scare shouldn't be taken too seriously.





Have you ever experienced overheating on your phone? Yes, once or twice Happens all the time! No, never... Other (leave a comment) Vote

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie