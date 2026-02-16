Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

X is down from coast-to-coast in the U.S.

An outage is preventing X users in the U.S. from accessing the app and website.

Social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, is down on Monday morning. From 10 complaints received by Downdetector at 8:14 AM EST, the number of X users reporting a problem with the website and app grew to 40,943 in just 30 minutes (8:44 am EST). 53% of the complaints were related to a problem with the X app, while 21% complained about an issue with their X feed or timeline. 16% were having a problem with the X website. From the peak, the number of complaints dropped sharply to 1,180 by 9:50 am EST.

Downdetector's methodology still show that X is having problems at 10:37 am EST. The X Incident History website showed that there have been no new incidents for X since an outage was deemed resolved on January 29th. Based on the User Report Map on the Speedtest app, the outage appears to be coast-to-coast in the U.S. with much of the northeast affected.

Speedtest app shows Downdetector info on the X app and website.
The Speedtest app includes these images from Downdetector related to the outage at X this morning. | Image by Downdetector

From Boston, Massachusetts to New York City and down the coast covering most of Florida, the X outage reaches much of Texas, Los Angeles, California, and Seattle, Washington.

This is Breaking News. Please check back for updates.


Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
