X is down from coast-to-coast in the U.S.

Social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, is down on Monday morning. From 10 complaints received by Downdetector at 8:14 AM EST, the number of X users reporting a problem with the website and app grew to 40,943 in just 30 minutes (8:44 am EST). 53% of the complaints were related to a problem with the X app, while 21% complained about an issue with their X feed or timeline. 16% were having a problem with the X website. From the peak, the number of complaints dropped sharply to 1,180 by 9:50 am EST.





Downdetector's methodology still show that X is having problems at 10:37 am EST. The X Incident History website showed that there have been no new incidents for X since an outage was deemed resolved on January 29th. Based on the User Report Map on the Speedtest app, the outage appears to be coast-to-coast in the U.S. with much of the northeast affected.









From Boston, Massachusetts to New York City and down the coast covering most of Florida, the X outage reaches much of Texas, Los Angeles, California, and Seattle, Washington.





This is Breaking News. Please check back for updates.







