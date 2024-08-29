The Samsung Store launches Labor Day Sale with huge discounts top Galaxy phones and more

Galaxy S24: Save up to $540 with trade-in this Labor Day

The most compact member of the Galaxy S24 is also available at significantly lower prices for this year's Labor Day. The vanilla model is available for up to 68% off, which saves you a maximum of $540 (if you have an eligible older phone and all is well with it, that is). And if you don't have one, pick the Instant Savings option for $80 off the $799.99 Samsung phone.