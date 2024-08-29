The Samsung Store launches Labor Day Sale with huge discounts top Galaxy phones and more
With Labor Day just around the corner, online merchants and official tech stores compete for your attention with great deals on the best Android tablets, flagship handsets, and more. Samsung is no different, giving you amazing promos on the best Samsung phones and more! So, if you're a Galaxy fan, stay with us to find the best deals on your favorite tech items.
Celebrate Labor Day in style with the latest big foldable from Samsung. That's right! The Z Fold 6 enjoys deeply reduced prices, provided you have an eligible phone to trade in. For context, the $2,019.99 512GB big foldable can be yours for as low as $699.99, including a maximum $1,200 trade-in credit and a free storage upgrade. The latter is available for select colors.
Not a foldable phone fan? Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra instead! This bad boy is among the best camera phones and sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. The model also offers supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance. We're talking the overclocked Galaxy version, too.
Other phone deals include:
Alternatively, you can pick the Tab S9+. This handsome fella arrives for as low as $179.99 with eligible trade-ins at the Samsung Store! You can also splurge on a new Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop this Labor Day. This one can be yours for as low as $499.99 instead of $1,349.99, provided that you have an older eligible PC or another device in good condition that you don't mind trading in.
Also see:
Prices for the Ultra usually start at $1,299.99, but you can now get one for up to $750 off with a trade-in. If you don't have an eligible device in good condition, the Samsung Store lets you save $200 with Instant Savings.
Other phone deals include:
- Up to $600 off the Galaxy S24+ with trade-in or $200 off with Instant Savings.
- $80 discount on the vanilla Galaxy S24 with Instant Savings or up to $540 off with eligible trade-ins.
Best Samsung Store Labor Day deals on tablets
The crème de la crème of the Samsung tablet world can also be yours at reduced prices. For instance, the official store gives you up to $800 discount for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Naturally, you'll need an eligible trade-in to get the price cut.
Labor Day deals on wearables and accessories at Samsung Store
Why not complete your Galaxy ecosystem while you're at it? The official store has pretty good offers on some of the best Galaxy Watches and accessories, though all require a trade-in.
If you're after the Galaxy Watch 7, you can purchase one for as low as $49.99. You'd have to spare an Apple Watch Ultra to get the maximum trade-in credit, but the good news is that even Galaxy Watch 5 models get you $225 off your new timepiece.
Fan of the rotating bezel? The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might be a more suitable choice for you, then. This puppy is $90 cheaper than usual before trade-ins, but sparing old timepieces in good condition saves you up to $200 extra.
Don't forget to amp up your listening experience with the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These arrive with a free Buds Case Cover on Samsung and a maximum of $100 off with trade-ins.
