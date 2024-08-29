Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The Samsung Store launches Labor Day Sale with huge discounts top Galaxy phones and more

By
Deals
With Labor Day just around the corner, online merchants and official tech stores compete for your attention with great deals on the best Android tablets, flagship handsets, and more. Samsung is no different, giving you amazing promos on the best Samsung phones and more! So, if you're a Galaxy fan, stay with us to find the best deals on your favorite tech items.

Best Labor Day deals on Samsung phones


Celebrate Labor Day in style with the latest big foldable from Samsung. That's right! The Z Fold 6 enjoys deeply reduced prices, provided you have an eligible phone to trade in. For context, the $2,019.99 512GB big foldable can be yours for as low as $699.99, including a maximum $1,200 trade-in credit and a free storage upgrade. The latter is available for select colors.

S24 Ultra: Up to $750 off with trade-in or $200 off, no trade-in

The Samsung Store gives you an awesome discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra just in time for Labor Day 2024. The smartphone arrives at up to $750 off with eligible trade-ins. If you have no trade-in, pick the Instant Savings option in order to save $200 on the 256GB model. No free storage upgrades are available right now.
$750 off (58%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Z Fold 6: Save up to $1,320 with trade-in this Labor Day

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB in an all-new Crafted Black coating arrives for up to $1,320 off. To get this huge discount, you have to provide an eligible device trade-in for up to $1,200 off. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung (select colors only).
$1320 off (65%) Trade-in
$699 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+: Save up to $600 with trade-in this Labor Day

Samsung didn't leave other members of the S24 family behind, so you also get a tempting S24+ price cut. The official store gives you up to $600 off your new Plus model, provided you have an eligible device in good condition that you don't mind trading in. Alternatively, you can save $200 with Instant Savings, no trade-in required.
$600 off (60%) Trade-in
$399 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: Save up to $540 with trade-in this Labor Day

The most compact member of the Galaxy S24 is also available at significantly lower prices for this year's Labor Day. The vanilla model is available for up to 68% off, which saves you a maximum of $540 (if you have an eligible older phone and all is well with it, that is). And if you don't have one, pick the Instant Savings option for $80 off the $799.99 Samsung phone.
$540 off (68%) Trade-in
$259 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Not a foldable phone fan? Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra instead! This bad boy is among the best camera phones and sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. The model also offers supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance. We're talking the overclocked Galaxy version, too.

Prices for the Ultra usually start at $1,299.99, but you can now get one for up to $750 off with a trade-in. If you don't have an eligible device in good condition, the Samsung Store lets you save $200 with Instant Savings.

Other phone deals include:
  • Up to $600 off the Galaxy S24+ with trade-in or $200 off with Instant Savings.
  • $80 discount on the vanilla Galaxy S24 with Instant Savings or up to $540 off with eligible trade-ins.

Best Samsung Store Labor Day deals on tablets


The crème de la crème of the Samsung tablet world can also be yours at reduced prices. For instance, the official store gives you up to $800 discount for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Naturally, you'll need an eligible trade-in to get the price cut.

Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $800 with trade-in for Labor Day

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the best Android tablets. As such, it has lots of fans, some of which might be tempted by the Samsung Store Labor Day deal that slashes up to $800 off the tablet's regular price. You need to have an eligible trade-in in order to get the discount. Alternatively, you can save $250 with Instant Credit.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9+: Up to $820 off with trade-in

Get the Galaxy Tab S9+ at the Samsung Store during its Labor Day campaign, and you can save up to $820! The 12/256GB tablet arrives for $120 off before trade-ins, and you can save an extra $700 with eligible trade-ins.
$820 off (82%) Trade-in
$179 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Save up to $850 this Labor Day

Do you need a new laptop? How about the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage? This model usually retails for $1,349.99, but you can get one for up to $850 off this Labor Day. The discount includes a $500 maximum trade-in credit and a $350 pre-trade-in price cut.
$850 off (63%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1349 99
Buy at Samsung

Alternatively, you can pick the Tab S9+. This handsome fella arrives for as low as $179.99 with eligible trade-ins at the Samsung Store! You can also splurge on a new Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop this Labor Day. This one can be yours for as low as $499.99 instead of $1,349.99, provided that you have an older eligible PC or another device in good condition that you don't mind trading in.

Labor Day deals on wearables and accessories at Samsung Store


Why not complete your Galaxy ecosystem while you're at it? The official store has pretty good offers on some of the best Galaxy Watches and accessories, though all require a trade-in.

Galaxy Watch 7: save up to $250 with trade-ins

Complete your Galaxy ecosystem in time for this year's Labor Day with the help of the Samsung Store, and you can save big! The Galaxy Watch 7 is currently up to $250 off with eligible smartwatch trade-ins. Even older devices like the Galaxy Watch 5 give you a $225 trade-in credit, so this deal is definitely worth checking out.
$250 off (83%) Trade-in
$49 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43mm: Save up to $290

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm case is also sweetly discounted this Labor Day. The Samsung Store offers the timepiece with a $90 discount before trade-ins. If you have an eligible device to trade in, however, you can save an extra up to $200. Don't miss out!
$290 off (73%) Trade-in
$109 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Gift and up to $100 off with trade-in

Are you looking for a way to get the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at bargain prices? The Samsung Store is the place to look! It offers a generous $100 price cut for Labor Day, but you need to provide an eligible trade-in for the discount. You'll also receive a Buds Case Cover on Samsung ($29.99 value).
$100 off (40%) Trade-in Gift
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

If you're after the Galaxy Watch 7, you can purchase one for as low as $49.99. You'd have to spare an Apple Watch Ultra to get the maximum trade-in credit, but the good news is that even Galaxy Watch 5 models get you $225 off your new timepiece.

Fan of the rotating bezel? The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might be a more suitable choice for you, then. This puppy is $90 cheaper than usual before trade-ins, but sparing old timepieces in good condition saves you up to $200 extra.

Don't forget to amp up your listening experience with the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These arrive with a free Buds Case Cover on Samsung and a maximum of $100 off with trade-ins.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

