Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
3
Labor Day is now here, and the Labor Day sales are in full swing! As you may know, many of the carriers and major retailers are gracing us with awesome deals on our favorite tech devices. Phones, tablets, headphones, and other tech is now discounted so you can get your hands on your new gadget during the Labor Day sales.
And, by the way, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a long way off, so Labor Day is a great time to upgrade and save some cash. You might not want to spend your entire long weekend on your computer or phone, hunting for deals, though – that's why we're here! We've scrutinized the internet for the best Labor Day deals on tech products, so with just a few clicks, you get the products you've set your eyes on for cheap and then you can go enjoy the holiday!
Here, we have Labor Day deals on phones, tablets, headphones and earbuds, wearables, and Bluetooth speakers.
Our top 3 best Labor Day sellers
When do the Labor Day sales begin?
In the States, Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September and on the same day, Labor Day sales start. This year, the Labor Day sales start on September 5th. However, many retailers slashed prices around a week earlier than the date itself. There are now many great deals on already popular among buyers devices.
Without further ado, let's jump straight into the deals for Labor Day that are already live.
Best Labor Day deals on Samsung Galaxy phones
Samsung kick-started Labor Day sales with some great discounts. The tech giant has deals on its newest and hottest foldable flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, tremendously discounting them just in time for Labor Day. Keep in mind that all the discounts on Samsung's website require you to have an eligible trade-in device to benefit from them.
However, trade-in or not, you can get 30% off Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5 with any purchase of the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4.
The Z Flip 3 is also discounted at Samsung for the holiday.
Best Buy has also joined the Labor Day sales with hot discounts on the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The two phones are discounted with trade-in for the major carriers, and even without trade-in, you can snatch a pretty good deal for them right now. The budget-friendly Galaxy A53 is also generously discounted right now.
Amazon, on the other hand, has big discounts right now on the Galaxy S22 trio. Keep in mind that these offers will be available for a limited time:
Best Labor Day deals on iPhones
Many of you may probably know, but iPhones rarely get big discounts during shopping events. However, Best Buy is currently rocking epic trade-in deals on the four models from the reigning flagship family, the iPhone 13.
Additional details on the iPhone 13 offers at Best Buy here.
Labor Day deals on smartwatches
Samsung's Labor Day sale extends to the newly-announced Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, so you can save if you're willing to upgrade to one of these two smartwatches.
Best Buy's Labor Day discounts are on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE. Here are the deals live right now on smartwatches for Labor Day:
Labor Day deals on tablets and iPad
We continue on with Samsung, which currently has some great offers in the Galaxy Tab department as well. On the other hand, if you're looking for an iPad, Best Buy currently has a great discount on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch, perfect for reading and internet-browsing.
Best Labor Day deals on Google Pixel
Google Pixel phones are another option for you if you don't want to go for an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy phone, and they are already quite affordable even with no deals available. With Labor Day sales, Pixel phones are getting prices that are hard to miss.
Best Buy has awesome deals on the Pixel 6 series right now. Amazon, on the other hand, has also greatly discounted the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but here the deal is for a limited time:
Labor Day deals on OnePlus phones
Amazon has currently launched epic deals on a couple of OnePlus phones just in time for the Labor Day sales. The OnePlus 10 Pro deal shaves off 10% of the list price, and this deal offers this phone with its lowest price tag so far. Check the deals live now:
Labor Day deals on Motorola phones
Motorola has now jumped on the Labor Day sale train and is adding great deals on almost all of its smartphones at Best Buy. Amazon also has some awesome deals on select Moto phones.
Best Labor Day deals on headphones, earbuds, and AirPods
Samsung has generous discounts on some of its hottest models of earbuds, including the recently-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the more budget-friendly Buds 2 and Buds Live. The AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are discounted at Best Buy. On the other hand, Amazon has decided to shave 22% off the AirPods Max (select colors) list price. Here are the deals that are currently live:
Best Labor Day deals on MacBooks
Best Buy also has awesome discounts on MacBooks right now:
Labor Day sales on Bluetooth speakers
Best Buy's Labor Day offers are present on Bluetooth speakers as well. Here are the best discounts that are available right now:
