Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more

Labor Day Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
This article is regularly updated when new Labor Day deals on mobile tech products show up (or old expire), so don't hesitate to bookmark this page if you're looking for the best discounts.

Labor Day is now here, and the Labor Day sales are in full swing! As you may know, many of the carriers and major retailers are gracing us with awesome deals on our favorite tech devices. Phones, tablets, headphones, and other tech is now discounted so you can get your hands on your new gadget during the Labor Day sales.

And, by the way, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a long way off, so Labor Day is a great time to upgrade and save some cash. You might not want to spend your entire long weekend on your computer or phone, hunting for deals, though – that's why we're here! We've scrutinized the internet for the best Labor Day deals on tech products, so with just a few clicks, you get the products you've set your eyes on for cheap and then you can go enjoy the holiday!

Here, we have Labor Day deals on phones, tablets, headphones and earbuds, wearables, and Bluetooth speakers.

Our top 3 best Labor Day sellers

Galaxy Z Fold 4: $150 instant Samsung Credit + up to $900 enhanced trade-in

For the Z Fold 4, Samsung has an awesome offer right now. The company gives up to $900 off with trade-in for its newest foldable multitasking beast, and $150 in Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone.
$900 off (50%)
$899 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Pixel 6 Pro at Best Buy: save $250

The unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro can now be yours for just $649.99, while the 256GB version can be yours for just $749.99, no carrier activation required.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy A53 at Best Buy: save $150

Now more affordable than ever, the Galaxy A53 is discounted by $150 at Best Buy for Labor Day. The phone now costs just $299.99 with same-day activation.
$150 off (33%)
$299 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

When do the Labor Day sales begin?


In the States, Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September and on the same day, Labor Day sales start. This year, the Labor Day sales start on September 5th. However, many retailers slashed prices around a week earlier than the date itself. There are now many great deals on already popular among buyers devices.

Without further ado, let's jump straight into the deals for Labor Day that are already live.

Jump to section:

Best Labor Day deals on Samsung Galaxy phones


Samsung kick-started Labor Day sales with some great discounts. The tech giant has deals on its newest and hottest foldable flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, tremendously discounting them just in time for Labor Day. Keep in mind that all the discounts on Samsung's website require you to have an eligible trade-in device to benefit from them.

However, trade-in or not, you can get 30% off Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5 with any purchase of the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4.

The Z Flip 3 is also discounted at Samsung for the holiday.

Best Buy has also joined the Labor Day sales with hot discounts on the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The two phones are discounted with trade-in for the major carriers, and even without trade-in, you can snatch a pretty good deal for them right now. The budget-friendly Galaxy A53 is also generously discounted right now.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: $50 instant Samsung Credit + $700 off enhanced trade-in

Right now, just in time for Labor Day, Samsung has discounted its newest and hottest foldables. The Z Flip 4 is now available with up to $700 off with trade-in. On top of that, you get $50 Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone. In a bundle with the Buds 2 Pro or Watch 5, you get 30% off on the earbuds or smartwatch.
$700 off (70%) Trade-in
$299 90
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4: $150 instant Samsung Credit + up to $900 enhanced trade-in

For the Z Fold 4, Samsung has a similar offer in time for Labor Day. The company gives up to $900 off with trade-in for its newest foldable multitasking beast, and $150 in Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone.
$900 off (50%) Trade-in
$899 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 3: up to $600 off enhanced trade-in

The year-old Z Flip 3 is still a great choice if you want a foldable smartphone. Right now, Samsung has it discounted with trade-in and you can get it with a great Labor Day deal. You can get up to $600 off with enhanced trade-in.
$600 off (63%) Trade-in
$359 99
$959 99
Buy at Samsung

Best Buy Galaxy Z Fold 4: save up to $1200 with trade-in

Best Buy is also launching great Labor Day deals on the newest foldables by Samsung. Here, you can get up to $1200 off with trade-in for the AT&T one. Getting it for Verizon can save you up to $1100 off, and the T-Mobile discount can get up to $1300 off right now. The Unlocked is up to $900 trade-in discount. The phone is discounted even if you don't have a trade-in phone.
$300 off (17%)
$1499 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best Buy Z Flip 4: save up to $1200 with trade-in

You can also get the Z Flip 4 with the same offer at Best Buy as the one for the Z Fold 4. Of course, the exact amount of the trade-in discount depends on the carriers just as the offer for the Fold 4. Additionally, the phone is discounted without trade-in on Verizon,T-Mo, or unlocked.
$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $800 with enhanced trade-in

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Samsung with an $800 enhanced trade-in. Additionally, you can get $150 Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone.
$800 off (62%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22: get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit

A generous offer is available also for the vanilla Galaxy S22. Here, Samsung gives you up to $700 in enhanced trade-in, as well as up to $370 for a trade-in device with a cracked screen.
$700 off (82%) Trade-in
$149 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A53 at Best Buy: save $150

The unlocked Galaxy A53 is now discounted by the whopping $150, making it more affordable than ever at just $299.99. You need to activate it with a carrier at the time of purchase to benefit from the discount. Carrier-locked variants are also discounted right now.
$150 off (33%)
$299 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Amazon, on the other hand, has big discounts right now on the Galaxy S22 trio. Keep in mind that these offers will be available for a limited time:

Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon: save 17%

The Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked version is now available with an epic 17% discount (which is $200 off with no strings attached or contracts or trade-ins) at Amazon. The biggest discount is available for the 128GB version of the flagship phone.
$200 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S22+ at Amazon: save 20%

Another huge discount at Amazon just in time for Labor Day is for the Galaxy S22 Plus. This phone is 20% off and this deal helps you save $200.00 on the 128GB version. The 256GB version is discounted by 19%.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S22 at Amazon: save 13%

The 128GB Galaxy S22 is currently also discounted at Amazon. Here, the deal shaves off 13% of this phone's list price, thus helping you save $100.00. The best discount is for the 128GB version and for the 256GB version.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Best Labor Day deals on iPhones


Many of you may probably know, but iPhones rarely get big discounts during shopping events. However, Best Buy is currently rocking epic trade-in deals on the four models from the reigning flagship family, the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (and all iPhone 13 phones) up to $700 off with AT&T trade-in

At Best Buy, you can now benefit from up to $700 off on the iPhone 13 Pro Max with eligible trade-in and AT&T unlimited plan. The same AT&T offer is available for the other models from the iPhone 13 series as well: the Pro, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 mini.
Trade-in
$30 56 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 13 Pro Max Verizon (and the iPhone 13 Pro): up to $800 off

At Best Buy, Verizon has up to $800 off on the iPhone 13 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in. The same Verizon offer is available for the iPhone 13 Pro as well.
Trade-in
$33 33 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to $510 at T-Mobile with trade-in

This offer for new and existing T-Mobile customers can get you up to $510 off on the biggest and most powerful iPhone 13 Pro Max. You need an eligible trade-in and activation in order to benefit from this discount.
Trade-in
$45 84 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 13 T-Mobile: save up to $390 with trade-in

T-Mobile has an awesome trade-in offer for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. With qualified activation and trade-in, you can save up to $390. On top of that, you also have a BOGO deal with T-Mobile at Best Buy, where the second phone is up to $700 off.
Trade-in BOGO
$800 16
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 12 at AT&T: get 50% off (no trade-in required)

In order to benefit from this iPhone 12 offer by AT&T, you only need to choose an installment plan and an eligible unlimited plan. You don't need trade-in to get this awesome 50% off discount.
$10 off (41%)
$14 31 /mo
$24 45
Buy at AT&T
Labor Day deals on smartwatches


Samsung's Labor Day sale extends to the newly-announced Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, so you can save if you're willing to upgrade to one of these two smartwatches.

Best Buy's Labor Day discounts are on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE. Here are the deals live right now on smartwatches for Labor Day:

Apple Watch Series 7 at Best Buy: save $70

Both the 41mm and the 44mm variants of the Apple Watch Series 7 are currently discounted for Labor Day over at Best Buy. The retailer is giving $70 off on both models with GPS connectivity. Cellular models also have similar discounts for Labor Day.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE at Best Buy: save $30

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also currently discounted for Labor Day at Best Buy. This already quite affordable smartwatch by Apple is seeing a $30 discount right now.
$30 off (11%)
$249
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5: get up to $165 enhanced trade-in credit

Samsung has an epic discount on the Galaxy Watch 5, both the 40mm and the 44mm models. You can benefit from up to $165 off with enhanced trade-in, with a guaranteed trade-in discount of $75.
$165 off (59%) Trade-in
$114 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: save up to $240 with enhanced trade-in

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available with a $240 off with enhanced trade-in at Samsung just in time for Labor Day. You get $125 trade-in credit guaranteed towards the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
$240 off (53%) Trade-in
$209 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4: save up to $80 with trade-in

The slightly older but still very powerful Galaxy Watch 4 is also available with a trade-in offer at Samsung during this year's Labor Day sales. Additionally, you can get an extra $20 off when you pay in four with Affirm.
Trade-in
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Fitbit Sense: save $50

Best Buy has also discounted the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, and you can currently save $50 on this model. The Soft Gold, Graphite, and Silver color variants are all discounted by $50 right now.
$50 off (20%)
$199 95
$249 95
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Forerunner 45: save $60

The Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch is also discounted right now at Best Buy. The retailer is shaving $60 off its retail price, which is a 30% Labor Day discount.
$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Labor Day deals on tablets and iPad


We continue on with Samsung, which currently has some great offers in the Galaxy Tab department as well. On the other hand, if you're looking for an iPad, Best Buy currently has a great discount on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch, perfect for reading and internet-browsing.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: get up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a generous $350 trade-in discount for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The trade-in discount can also be achieved with a device with a cracked screen, which is awesome! The price here is for the 8GB + 128GB version.
$500 off (40%) Trade-in
$749 99
$1249 98
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8+: get up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit

The same generous offer is also present for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus as well as the Ultra. Right now, at Samsung, you can get up to $350 off with trade-in. Yes, that's 50% off on the 128GB version! The price here is for the 8GB + 128GB version.
$450 off (50%) Trade-in
$449 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8: get up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit

And for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung is generous yet again. The company is offering for a limited time an awesome $350 enhanced trade-in discount. The price indicated below is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.
$450 off (64%) Trade-in
$249 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S7: save up to $100 with trade-in

The Galaxy Tab S7 is now available at Samsung with a great discount. In order to benefit from this deal, you need to have an eligible trade-in.
$100 off (15%) Trade-in
$549 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

iPad 10.2-inch: save $50

On the entry-level iPad, you can now save $50 at Best Buy ahead of Labor Day. The same $50 discount is available for the 64GB and the 256GB storage variants of this iPad.
$50 off (15%)
$279 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best Labor Day deals on Google Pixel


Google Pixel phones are another option for you if you don't want to go for an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy phone, and they are already quite affordable even with no deals available. With Labor Day sales, Pixel phones are getting prices that are hard to miss.

Best Buy has awesome deals on the Pixel 6 series right now. Amazon, on the other hand, has also greatly discounted the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but here the deal is for a limited time:

Google Pixel 6a: save $150

An epic discount of $150 is available right now at Best Buy for the newest budget-friendly Pixel phone. The Pixel 6a can now be yours for just $299.00 with same-day activation: yes, that's indeed an offer that's hard to miss!
$150 off (33%)
$299
$449
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro: save $250

If you decide to activate the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro at the time of purchase or later, you can benefit from this awesome deal of $250 off. The Pixel 6 Pro can therefore be yours for just $649.00.
$250 off (28%)
$649
$899
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6: save $100

A similarly generous Labor Day offer is present at Best Buy for the vanilla Pixel 6 as well. You can save $100 right now with same-day activation of the unlocked Pixel 6 at Best Buy.
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6: save 18%

The Pixel 6 is also discounted at Amazon. Both the 128GB and the 256GB storage variants are currently generously discounted at the retailer. The Stormy Black variant is seeing the biggest deal right now.
$107 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6 Pro: save 28%

This limited-time deal at Amazon is giving you 28% off on the 128GB Stormy Black variant of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. This deal is the same as the one for Best Buy right now.
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Labor Day deals on OnePlus phones


Amazon has currently launched epic deals on a couple of OnePlus phones just in time for the Labor Day sales. The OnePlus 10 Pro deal shaves off 10% of the list price, and this deal offers this phone with its lowest price tag so far. Check the deals live now:

OnePlus 9 at Amazon: save 32%

This epic discount on the powerful OnePlus 9 helps you save $230.00 on this phone at Amazon. You get 5G, Unlocked OnePlus 9 for almost half its price right now.
$230 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro: save 35% at Amazon

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also very generously discounted at the retailer at the moment. The phone is 35% off, meaning you get to save $370 on the unlocked 256GB OnePlus 9 Pro.
$369 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Labor Day deals on Motorola phones


Motorola has now jumped on the Labor Day sale train and is adding great deals on almost all of its smartphones at Best Buy. Amazon also has some awesome deals on select Moto phones.

Motorola Edge+ 2022: save $250

The newest Motorola Edge+ from 2022 is now generously discounted at Best Buy. This deal is for the unlocked variant and you can benefit from this offer if you activate this phone at the time of purchase.
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge 2021: save $350

Best Buy currently has the Motorola Edge from 2021 generously discounted just in time for Labor Day. This unlocked phone is now $350 off, and the discount is the same whether you decide to activate it at purchase or at a later time.
$350 off (50%)
$349 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Stylus 2022: save $100

With same-day activation, you can get the newest Moto G Stylus with a big $100 discount. Yes, this means this phone now costs only $199.99 and is now getting into the impulse-buy category this Labor Day.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola One 5G Ace: save $190

The unlocked Motorola One 5G Ace is also discounted with same-day activation at Best Buy right now. You can get this capable phone for just $209.99 at the moment, a great and generous offer.
$190 off (48%)
$209 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto Razr: save $600

You can now save $600 on the Motorola Razr, meaning you have to pay $799.99 for this clamshell foldable now instead of $1,399.99.
$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto Razr from 2019: save 67%

The first-gen Moto Razr for Verizon is now discounted by an epic $1000 at Motorola for Labor Day. You can now get this foldable phone for about the price of your regular mid-ranger.
$1000 off (67%)
$499 99
$1499 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Power (2021): save 36%

The Moto G Power from 2021 Unlocked is now greatly discounted at Amazon. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage, and for a limited time it is 36% off its list price.
$90 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2021): save 33%

A big, 33% discount is available on the Moto G Stylus from 2021. With this Amazon deal, you can save $100.00 off this phone's list price and you get a phone with a stylus, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 48MP camera.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola One 5G Ace: save 48%

Just in time for Labor Day, Amazon has discounted the Motorola One 5G Ace as well. Here, the discount is a generous 48% of the phone's list price, so you can save almost half of this phone's price with this deal.
$190 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

Best Labor Day deals on headphones, earbuds, and AirPods


Samsung has generous discounts on some of its hottest models of earbuds, including the recently-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the more budget-friendly Buds 2 and Buds Live. The AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are discounted at Best Buy. On the other hand, Amazon has decided to shave 22% off the AirPods Max (select colors) list price. Here are the deals that are currently live:

AirPods Max: save 22% on select colors at Amazon

Amazon is now hitting the accelerator on the deals, and this awesome deals shaves off 22% from Apple's premium AirPods Max' retail price. Several colors are discounted at the moment by 22%: Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, while the Space Grey option is discounted by 13%.
$120 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save up to $75 with trade-in (guaranteed with any Galaxy Buds)

You can trade-in or recycle your old audio device and save up to $75 towards the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This means you can get these hot-and-powerful earbuds from Samsung for just $154.99.
$75 off (33%) Trade-in
$154 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2: save up to $40 with trade-in and $20 instant savings

The Galaxy Buds 2 are also discounted at Samsung just in time for Labor Day. The discounted price includes $40 trade-in discount (could also be an old pair of earbuds for recycling) and $20 instant savings. This deal is available for a limited time.
$60 off (40%) Trade-in
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live: $40 off instant savings

The Galaxy Buds Live are now discounted by $40, which is 27% off. The instant savings offer is available for a limited time, so you might want to hurry in case you've decided to go for these ones. Additionally, you can also save with trade-in.
$80 off (53%) Trade-in
$69 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case: save $40 at Best Buy

Best Buy has $40 off deal on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, if you're instead looking for AirPods. With your purchase you also get 6 months of Apple Music for free (for new or returning subscribers only).
$40 off (18%)
$179 99
$219 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best Labor Day deals on MacBooks


Best Buy also has awesome discounts on MacBooks right now:

MacBook Pro 13.3": save $350

The 13.3-inch Apple MacBook with Apple's M1 chip is now discounted at Best Buy for Labor Day. This awesome deal shaves off $350 from this MacBook's retail price.
$350 off (27%)
$949 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

MacBook Pro 14": save $400

An equally awesome Labor Day deal is available for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip. Right now, this device is discounted by $400 at Best Buy.
$400 off (20%)
$1599
$1999
Buy at BestBuy

MacBook Pro 16": Save $400

And for those of you who want to go all-in with your new MacBook, the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro and 1TB SSD is also discounted right now at Best Buy. This Labor Day offer discounts this model by $400.
$400 off (15%)
$2299
$2699
Buy at BestBuy

Labor Day sales on Bluetooth speakers

Best Buy's Labor Day offers are present on Bluetooth speakers as well. Here are the best discounts that are available right now:

JBL Flip 5: save $30

You can now save $30 on the JBL Flip 5 in Red. Other colors from the series are discounted as well, just in time for Labor Day over at Best Buy.
$30 off (23%)
$99 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

JBL Clip 4: save $30

This affordable Bluetooth speaker by JBL is now even more affordable with this Labor Day deal at Best Buy. You can now get the JBL Clip 4 with a $30 discount, meaning it now costs only $49.99. All its four color options are now discounted.
$30 off (38%)
$49 99
$79 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker: save $100

For Labor Day, you get an epic discount of $100 at Best Buy for this Sony Bluetooth speaker.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy


