Samsung “shows off” Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in an AI video
Is this how good the camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be? We can't be sure, because Samsung used AI to generate its marketing video.
The different colors on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by Michael Ma
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a wider aperture than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing it to capture better photos and videos in low-light conditions. Samsung has released another video showing off the improved camera on the S26 Ultra, except there is one little problem that puts a question mark on the marketing: the video is enhanced with AI.
This is the video that Samsung has released to boast the low-light camera capabilities of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Close to the end of the video, however, the company has put a disclaimer that reveals that the “content” was generated with the assistance of AI tools.
For starters, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally seeing an improvement to its charging speeds. Wired charging speeds are reportedly going up from 45W to 60W and wireless charging speeds are going up from 15W to 25W. Though still a ways off from the 100W+ of Chinese competitors, it is still a much welcome step in the right direction.
I might be wrong, but the entire video seems AI-generated to me. The stiff facial expressions, the awkward shuffling of the legs, and just the weird pauses around the end. I really hope that it’s not, but if it is, then I don’t understand why Samsung even put this video out in the first place.
If potential customers want to see the camera improvements of an upcoming flagship smartphone, they will obviously want to see real examples. Using an AI-generated video is no different from publishing a completely fake, CGI video, except perhaps the latter would have taken more effort to create.
Galaxy S26 Ultra nighttime camera performance
The alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra nighttime camera capabilities. | Video by Samsung
Samsung has previously released similar videos to showcase the camera improvements on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and this new disclaimer puts a damper on all of them. It is now impossible to tell whether any of those previous videos were also generated or enhanced with Galaxy AI.
Do you think the Galaxy S26 Ultra will match the quality in these videos?
Other improvements still make it a good phone
Leaked render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by Evan Blass
Fortunately, there are still other improvements to look forward to with the Galaxy S26 Ultra even if the camera upgrades aren’t as good as Samsung has made them out to be.
In addition, there is the new privacy display. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will apparently be able to hide the contents of its screen from anyone trying to glance at it from the sides. This is a completely novel addition, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time just like the Galaxy S9 was all the way back in 2018.
A bit disappointing, Samsung
It’s quite an odd move from Samsung, and we can only hope that the real product is actually as good as is shown off here.
