Gemini may soon let you circle a map and ask, “What’s good here?”

A new report has revealed that Google is working on an update for the Gemini app that would allow users to prompt the AI to provide them direct information about the area they are in.





This is yet another step the company is taking in integrating Gemini with other of its services along the way to making it the ultimate tool mobile tool.





Gemini will let you attach a map area to your question





The report states that, in version 17.6.58.ve.arm64 of the Google app, there is a new "Maps" option inside Gemini's attachment sheet.









Tapping that option opens a full-screen map view that users can freely zoom in or out, select a region, and then tap a large "Explore this area" button. The selected region is then attached to the Gemini prompt as a "Map area."





It's not only restaurant suggestions





Being one of the most advanced AI assistants on the market, Gemini is now well-capable of holding natural conversations. So, it is safe to assume that it will be able to do a lot more with this Maps integration than just tell you what restaurants are best in the area.













There’s also a search icon within the map interface, plus an option to use your precise location. However, the report states that the search function currently crashes the app, suggesting the feature is still very much in development. I imagine users would be able to ask about rent prices, nearby hospitals, nightlife options, or even parking conditions.There’s also a search icon within the map interface, plus an option to use your precise location. However, the report states that the search function currently crashes the app, suggesting the feature is still very much in development.





This is just the next step in intertwining Gemini with Maps

This is not Google's first step in weaving Gemini deeper into Google Maps.



At the end of January, Google



Gemini can already suggest restaurants, adjust routes, and answer contextual questions while driving. This new map-attachment system appears to be the next logical step, allowing Gemini to proactively analyze a selected area and act more like a local guide.



This is not Google's first step in weaving Gemini deeper into Google Maps.

At the end of January, Google expanded Gemini's role inside Maps to support walking and cycling navigation, allowing users to ask questions in natural language while on the move.

Gemini can already suggest restaurants, adjust routes, and answer contextual questions while driving. This new map-attachment system appears to be the next logical step, allowing Gemini to proactively analyze a selected area and act more like a local guide.

When will it launch?





Google hasn't shared any official information about the feature yet. It is still hidden behind the development flags. Plus, parts of it are still unstable. That said, the UI looks mostly finalized, so it wouldn't be far-fetched to expect it at one of Google's upcoming events, such as Google I/O 2026, which is set to take place on May 19-20.

After that, the user can naturally ask questions tied to that same location. For example, instead of typing something like “Find cafes near Central Park,” you could just circle an area and ask, “Where should I eat here?” or “Is this area safe at night?” Gemini would then use Google Maps data to generate answers.