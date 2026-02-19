Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Gemini may soon let you circle a map and ask, “What’s good here?”

What if exploring a city was as simple as drawing a circle?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google Gemini app logo with feature icons on dark background
Google Gemini app logo with feature icons on a dark background. | Image by Google

A new report has revealed that Google is working on an update for the Gemini app that would allow users to prompt the AI to provide them direct information about the area they are in.

This is yet another step the company is taking in integrating Gemini with other of its services along the way to making it the ultimate tool mobile tool.

Gemini will let you attach a map area to your question


The report states that, in version 17.6.58.ve.arm64 of the Google app, there is a new "Maps" option inside Gemini's attachment sheet.


Tapping that option opens a full-screen map view that users can freely zoom in or out, select a region, and then tap a large "Explore this area" button. The selected region is then attached to the Gemini prompt as a "Map area."

After that, the user can naturally ask questions tied to that same location. For example, instead of typing something like “Find cafes near Central Park,” you could just circle an area and ask, “Where should I eat here?” or “Is this area safe at night?” Gemini would then use Google Maps data to generate answers.

Recommended For You

Would you use Gemini to explore a map area instead of Google Maps?
1 Votes

It's not only restaurant suggestions


Being one of the most advanced AI assistants on the market, Gemini is now well-capable of holding natural conversations. So, it is safe to assume that it will be able to do a lot more with this Maps integration than just tell you what restaurants are best in the area.

I imagine users would be able to ask about rent prices, nearby hospitals, nightlife options, or even parking conditions.



There’s also a search icon within the map interface, plus an option to use your precise location. However, the report states that the search function currently crashes the app, suggesting the feature is still very much in development.

This is just the next step in intertwining Gemini with Maps


This is not Google's first step in weaving Gemini deeper into Google Maps.

At the end of January, Google expanded Gemini’s role inside Maps to support walking and cycling navigation, allowing users to ask questions in natural language while on the move.

Gemini can already suggest restaurants, adjust routes, and answer contextual questions while driving. This new map-attachment system appears to be the next logical step, allowing Gemini to proactively analyze a selected area and act more like a local guide.

When will it launch?


Google hasn't shared any official information about the feature yet. It is still hidden behind the development flags. Plus, parts of it are still unstable. That said, the UI looks mostly finalized, so it wouldn't be far-fetched to expect it at one of Google's upcoming events, such as Google I/O 2026, which is set to take place on May 19-20.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless