Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!

Do you prefer the graphite Galaxy Watch 8 or white Galaxy Watch 8 Classic?





will offer more functionality than the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 ... at a higher price. That's obviously not a fair question or a fair comparison, because it's very clear that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will offer more functionality than the "regular"... at a higher price.









The rotating bezel-rocking Watch 8 Classic is also unquestionably thicker and presumably significantly heavier than its non-Classic sibling, although it remains to be seen if that will result in a noticeable battery life advantage. At first glance, it looks to me like the square/circle combination on the Galaxy Watch 8 is a bit weirder than what the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has going for it, which might be due to the smaller size of the cheaper timepiece or the slightly smoother and more natural curves on the costlier model.





Of course, you don't have to (and I'm fairly certain many of you will not) agree with my first impression, which may be distorted by how much I traditionally love round, thin, and lightweight smartwatches.





That Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) design is starting to grow on me





Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic more closely than have to look at an all-squircle smartwatch portfolio. I'll be honest, I had hoped to see Samsung 's 2025 wearable lineup resemble theandmore closely than have to look at an all-squircle smartwatch portfolio.









But at least in this color option, I kind of dig the second-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra. The undoubtedly upgraded rugged timepiece looks pretty distinctive in what's likely to be marketed as a "Titanium Blue" version... which strikes me as closer to a silver hue as far as the actual case is concerned. The band is very much blue and very much appealing, although I'm still sad to hear that the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) might ditch its predecessor's Titanium White model in favor of this colorway while keeping the Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray paint jobs around.





Galaxy Watch 8 , Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) over their forerunners, but with an official announcement For the time being, there's not an awful lot that I can tell you about the internal upgrades of the, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) over their forerunners, but with an official announcement likely to take place in just a couple of weeks or so , you should probably expect full spec sheets and lists of capabilities to drop any minute now.

