Vivo takes foldables in a bold new direction: modular, detachable displays

Vivo
The future is now and Vivo is about to revolutionize foldables, bringing the next step of evolution – are you prepared for what's coming?

Vivo has recently filed a patent in China and the bold concept introduces a foldable device that integrates a detachable second screen equipped with its own internal hardware, folks over at 91Mobiles report.

This is extremely different from what current foldables look like. Vivo's approach is all about modularity, allowing both screen units to function independently… or together.

The patented design consists of two separate screen units: one serving as the main screen and another as a detachable secondary display. The two connect magnetically and establish communication through contact points along their borders.

When detached, the secondary screen is capable of performing operations on its own, guided by data received either from the main device or potentially another electronic controller. Its embedded hardware allows it to display visuals or play audio independently, using its internal components like a display panel or speaker.

In the attached state, the setup could allow the main device to either control the second screen or share power and resources. This dual-mode functionality opens up a wide range of use possibilities. For instance, unlike conventional foldables where folded segments often remain inactive, Vivo's dual-screen design could support active use of both displays simultaneously.

The second screen could serve a variety of roles depending on the scenario. It might function as a companion display during presentations, showing slides or videos while the main device handles controls and notes. In gaming, it could offer alternate viewpoints or status panels. Media consumption might also be enhanced with the second screen tuned specifically for audio or display output.



However, the cynic in me sees a great potential for mismanagement as well. The possibility of losing one of the two screens is not something to be disregarded, if we're talking about a phone. Also, what about the middle section? If that's a phone, it would mean that there will be a massive non-screen strip in the middle of the potential detachable smartphone. That's why Vivo's project is probably about a modular tablet.

Anyway, it's fascinating that innovation is here again!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
