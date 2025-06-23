Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Leaked images show how thin Honor’s Magic V5 is in real life

Honor's upcoming flagship is likely to become the world’s thinnest foldable when it launches on July 2.

0comments
Honor
Honor logo
Honor recently revealed that its Magic V5 foldable will become the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone when it launches next week. The Chinese brand confirmed the Magic V5 will be just 8.8 mm thick when folded, just 0.1 mm slimmer than Oppo Find N5, which is currently the world’s thinnest foldable.

For those who’d like to see how slim 8.8 mm is, Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station has just shared several pictures on Weibo, which show the Magic V5 from all angles.

Suffice it to say that when the Magic V5 is unfolded, its protruding camera is thicker than the actual phone. But that’s not the only thing that recommends Honor’s Magic V5 as one of the most interesting foldables of 2025. The foldable is not just very thin, but it’s also light at just 217 g.

Just to put this in perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 weighs 239 g, while Oppo Find N5 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold weigh 229 g and 257 g, respectively. Along with the images shared by DCS, a few other tipsters have taken to Twitter to leak most of the Magic V5’s specs.

Honor Magic V5 | Images credits: Digital Chat Station via Weibo

As previously rumored, the upcoming Magic V5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone will feature a 6.45-inch cover display and a huger 7.95-inch main screen.

As far as the camera is concerned, we have some conflicting rumors that claim the Magic V5 will feature either a 200-megapixel or a 50-megapixel main camera. However, all the reports we’ve seen until now agree Honor’s foldable comes with a triple camera.

Today’s report mentions a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system (main + ultra-wide + telephoto). Besides that, the Magic V5 will also include a dual selfie camera: 20MP + 20MP.

 
Unlike Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 which is rumored to pack a 4,400 mAh battery, Honor Magic V5 will be powered by a huge 6,100 mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

To top it all off, Honor has added UP68/IP69 rating, IR blaster, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and NFC (Near Field Communication) support.

Honor has already confirmed it will unveil the Magic V5, alongside MagicPad 3, on July 2, but we expected the brand to continue to tease the phone, so some of these specs might get confirmed by then.

