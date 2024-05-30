Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New evidence pops up to seemingly confirm Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra existence... and nothing more

By
0comments
New evidence pops up to seemingly confirm Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra existence... and nothing more
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan interested in foldable phones that look like futuristic books, you may have started to wonder whether you should prepare to splash the cash on the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 6 or wait a little bit longer for a possible new addition (or two) to the industry-leading product family.

Said addition could carry an Ultra or Slim moniker (unless those are actually two different models), and according to the latest rumors, its release is unlikely to take place by the end of 2024. While some sources even suggested at one point that the Z Fold 6 Ultra was merely a figment of the imagination of other so-called leakers and insiders, there's new evidence today that pretty much etches this handset's existence in stone.

We still have no idea exactly when it's supposed to come out, but a Samsung device with the model number SM-F958 is definitely in the pipeline, as confirmed by its battery's certification in India (via MySmartPrice). That's clearly close enough to the presumed SM-F956 model number of the "regular" Z Fold 6 to suggest a strong family resemblance, and because the digit that differs is higher here, we're most likely dealing with a more advanced member of said family.

Unfortunately, we have no news to bring on the phone's actual battery capacity, charging speeds, or... any other specs or details that might interest a prospective buyer of a state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Previous rumors have wildly varied, calling for everything from a built-in S Pen slot to no stylus support at all, better cameras, bigger screens, or a refined design with a thinner profile to set this bad boy apart from its "vanilla" sibling.

But at the end of the day, those are all to be treated as educated guesses (at best) or unfounded speculation (at worst), as the only thing we really know is that Samsung is working (behind the scenes) on more than one Z Fold 6 variant to be released... at some point in the relatively near future.

Recommended Stories
The Z Fold 6 Ultra or Z Fold 6 Slim could even be joined to market by a lower-cost and lower-end Galaxy Z Fold FE model in early 2025, but that's another unconfirmed theory posited by certain tipsters and contradicted (in part or in full) by others.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless