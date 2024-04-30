New rumors bring forth exciting Galaxy S24 FE, Fold FE, and Flip FE info









This may (or may not) be the Galaxy S24 FE spec sheet





Exynos 2400/Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor;

8GB RAM;

256 and 512GB storage configurations.







Galaxy S24 FE could be just as advanced as the What's a little harder to believe is that the Exynos variant of theFE could be just as advanced as the S24 and S24 Plus , but hey, weirder things have happened in the mobile industry in recent years.









Compared to its predecessor, the S24 Fan Edition is today tipped to bump up the base storage from 128 to 256 gigs, which would of course make room for a second option with a whopping 512GB internal storage space instead of just 256GB.





Because this can't cost a fortune, the 8GB RAM count of the S23 FE is likely to go unchanged for both S24 FE models, with "other" specifications rumored to be "similar to or slightly lower than the standard S24." That's sure vague and open to all sorts of interpretation, especially when you consider that this particular X tipster doesn't exactly have the longest history and strongest track record in the mobile leaking business.

The Galaxy Fold FE and Flip FE could be surprisingly powerful







Galaxy S24 and S24+ outside of the US. This uncertainty is not completely shattered by @kro_roe , who seems to suggest Samsung's "planned" Exynos 2400+ processor for the Fold FE and Flip FE could still change. As far as we know, no such chipset has been announced yet, but that name makes it pretty clear we're looking at an improved version of the non-Plus Exynos 2400 currently powering theand S24+ outside of the US.













Does that sound a little too good to be true to anyone else? Would Samsung be able to keep the Galaxy Flip FE and Fold FE prices down to reasonable levels if this rumor pans out? Those are just two other questions impossible to answer right now, although we're definitely curious to find out the truth for you... eventually.