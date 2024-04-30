New rumors bring forth exciting Galaxy S24 FE, Fold FE, and Flip FE info
Born from the literal ashes of the Galaxy Note 7 back in 2017, Samsung's Fan Edition program is somewhat surprisingly still alive and kicking, offering high-end phones, tablets, and earbuds at unbeatable prices for the most devoted of (cash-strapped) Galaxy enthusiasts around the world.
After welcoming the first-ever Galaxy Buds FE model and not one but two Fan Edition slates last year, this rapidly expanding and increasingly popular product lineup is expected to go the foldable route in 2024 in addition to replacing the Galaxy S23 FE with, you guessed it, a Galaxy S24 FE variant.
Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6, these devices are still largely shrouded in secrecy, although one up-and-coming X leaker is attempting today to blow the S24 FE, Fold FE, and Flip FE's cover in a few key ways.
This may (or may not) be the Galaxy S24 FE spec sheet
- Exynos 2400/Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor;
- 8GB RAM;
- 256 and 512GB storage configurations.
How credible are these specifications purportedly revealed by "kro" today? That's obviously impossible to say in the absence of actual inside information on our part, but while a different tipster expected the S24 FE to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, that Gen 2 silicon makes a lot more sense to us as a follow-up to the Gen 1-powered Galaxy S23 FE.
What's a little harder to believe is that the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24 FE could be just as advanced as the S24 and S24 Plus, but hey, weirder things have happened in the mobile industry in recent years.
The upcoming S24 FE could share its powerful Exynos 2400 processor with the existing S24 (pictured here).
Compared to its predecessor, the S24 Fan Edition is today tipped to bump up the base storage from 128 to 256 gigs, which would of course make room for a second option with a whopping 512GB internal storage space instead of just 256GB.
Because this can't cost a fortune, the 8GB RAM count of the S23 FE is likely to go unchanged for both S24 FE models, with "other" specifications rumored to be "similar to or slightly lower than the standard S24." That's sure vague and open to all sorts of interpretation, especially when you consider that this particular X tipster doesn't exactly have the longest history and strongest track record in the mobile leaking business.
The Galaxy Fold FE and Flip FE could be surprisingly powerful
While no one knows exactly when Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy S24 FE, the handset's existence and eventual release are not really up for debate. The situation is different for the Galaxy Fold FE (or Fold 6 FE) and Flip FE (or Flip 6 FE), which may or may not be in the works and may or may not see daylight by the end of 2024.
This uncertainty is not completely shattered by @kro_roe, who seems to suggest Samsung's "planned" Exynos 2400+ processor for the Fold FE and Flip FE could still change. As far as we know, no such chipset has been announced yet, but that name makes it pretty clear we're looking at an improved version of the non-Plus Exynos 2400 currently powering the Galaxy S24 and S24+ outside of the US.
As insane as it sounds, the Fold FE is today tipped to pack a faster processor than the Z Fold 5 (pictured here).
That means Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition foldables could be faster than not just the "traditional" S24 and S24 Plus flagships but the non-FE Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 as well.
Does that sound a little too good to be true to anyone else? Would Samsung be able to keep the Galaxy Flip FE and Fold FE prices down to reasonable levels if this rumor pans out? Those are just two other questions impossible to answer right now, although we're definitely curious to find out the truth for you... eventually.
