Samsung’s Galaxy Ring arrives at MWC 2024
Samsung is unveiling the anticipated Galaxy Ring at this year’s MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain.
Prior rumors claimed the Galaxy Ring could launch in July with ECG, blood flow tracking, payment support (and more), but it seems that there’s no need to wait four more months to see what this wearable is all about, as Samsung’s official post reads.
Samsung’s TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, says:
Apart from the Galaxy S24 experience, Samsung will be introducing visitors to its intelligent health lineup at MWC, offering users even more personalized and seamless health experiences with the transformative power of AI. That’s where the Galaxy Ring falls – a new health form factor that’s promised by its makers to simplify everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform – Samsung Health.
Samsung is also set to exhibit upcoming intelligent health features. For example, My Vitality Score offers personalized health insights based on multiple factors including Sleep, Activity, Heart Rate, and Heart Rate Variability. At the same time, Booster Card helps make each day healthier by tracking predefined goals and delivering actionable insights.
Also, there’s the SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung is showcasing how the home can be turned into a place for healthier living by controlling connected lights to automatically turn off and on for a more optimal sleep or set alerts as a reminder to take medicine. It also allows a user to track exercises and measure heart rate and calories burned in real-time while following a fitness video on a connected TV, all at the same time.
The Galaxy Ring is fascinating, but Samsung is not leaving the Galaxy S24 and its AI features behind. Users can give the latest much-talked-about AI features a try:
Samsung has also organized a space where visitors can check out the powerful camera performance of the Galaxy S24 series. In the zone resembling a dim concert hall, close-up shots can be taken of small objects placed on stage to utilize the Nightography capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series, upgraded to be more stable in low light thanks to Galaxy’s AI-based ProVisual Engine.
Prior rumors claimed the Galaxy Ring could launch in July with ECG, blood flow tracking, payment support (and more), but it seems that there’s no need to wait four more months to see what this wearable is all about, as Samsung’s official post reads.
Apart from the Galaxy Ring’s public display for the first time, visitors to the Samsung Galaxy Experience booth at MWC 2024 (located in Hall 3 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via) can also experience Galaxy AI hands-on.
Samsung’s TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, says:
Our latest Galaxy products and innovations unlock the power of mobile AI to empower users in their everyday lives to open up new possibilities. At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase Galaxy AI across our portfolio, including the Galaxy S24 series, proving just how powerful these devices are in enabling a better, more intelligent, and connected future.
The Galaxy Ring… and the overall AI-connected wellness experience
Apart from the Galaxy S24 experience, Samsung will be introducing visitors to its intelligent health lineup at MWC, offering users even more personalized and seamless health experiences with the transformative power of AI. That’s where the Galaxy Ring falls – a new health form factor that’s promised by its makers to simplify everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform – Samsung Health.
Samsung is also set to exhibit upcoming intelligent health features. For example, My Vitality Score offers personalized health insights based on multiple factors including Sleep, Activity, Heart Rate, and Heart Rate Variability. At the same time, Booster Card helps make each day healthier by tracking predefined goals and delivering actionable insights.
Recommended Stories
Both Booster Card and My Vitality Score will be made available on Samsung Health within 2024 (availability may vary by market, carrier, or wearable device).
Also, there’s the SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung is showcasing how the home can be turned into a place for healthier living by controlling connected lights to automatically turn off and on for a more optimal sleep or set alerts as a reminder to take medicine. It also allows a user to track exercises and measure heart rate and calories burned in real-time while following a fitness video on a connected TV, all at the same time.
The mobile AI era
The Galaxy Ring is fascinating, but Samsung is not leaving the Galaxy S24 and its AI features behind. Users can give the latest much-talked-about AI features a try:
- Live Translate, powered by on-device AI for two-way, real-time translations of phone calls that defy language barriers
- Circle to Search with Google enables quick and easy, more intuitive searching to make discoveries with just a simple gesture
- Note Assist which simplifies and organizes complex texts
- Generative Edit which allows a user to resize freely or reposition subjects within photos for more creative freedom.
Samsung has also organized a space where visitors can check out the powerful camera performance of the Galaxy S24 series. In the zone resembling a dim concert hall, close-up shots can be taken of small objects placed on stage to utilize the Nightography capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series, upgraded to be more stable in low light thanks to Galaxy’s AI-based ProVisual Engine.
Things that are NOT allowed: