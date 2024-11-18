Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Amazon has already pulled the trigger on an epic $500 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday discount

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Are you excited for Amazon's soon-to-begin Black Friday Week sale but feel like you cannot wait another second (let alone three more days) to buy one of the best phones out there just in time for both Christmas and Thanksgiving? Then why not throw all your caution to the wind and order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now?

That might seem unwise for pretty obvious reasons... until you realize that Samsung's latest and greatest book-style foldable is already marked down by a massive $500 with no strings attached in a 512GB storage configuration. This is the exact same discount that Amazon offered during its Prime-exclusive event a little over a month ago, only this time around anyone can save 500 bucks sans jumping through hoops of any sort.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options
$500 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, the Z Fold 6 has been sold at even heftier discounts than $500 (as crazy as that sounds) by Samsung itself a couple of times in recent weeks, but those incredible pre-Black Friday deals have predictably gone away very quickly and there's no guarantee they'll return by the end of the holiday season.

Commercially released just around four months back with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and two gargantuan 7.6 and 6.3-inch AMOLED displays in tow, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 normally costs a whopping $2,019.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD card slot).

That means this particular version of the ultra-high-end foldable is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable, setting you back several hundreds of dollars more than a non-foldable Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage, for instance. Curiously enough, Amazon doesn't appear to have the 256GB model in stock at all at the time of this writing, which is of course likely to change by Thursday, when the e-commerce giant's "Black Friday Week" promotions are scheduled to officially kick off.

In case you need more reasons to go for this bad boy right now than the aforementioned SoC and screen real estate, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review also highlights the camera capabilities, sleek design, solid battery life, and the actual quality of those two extra-large displays as additional selling points... at the right price. And that's before we can get into the AI and long-term software support aspects of this amazing value equation.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

