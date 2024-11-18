Amazon has already pulled the trigger on an epic $500 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you excited for Amazon's soon-to-begin Black Friday Week sale but feel like you cannot wait another second (let alone three more days) to buy one of the best phones out there just in time for both Christmas and Thanksgiving? Then why not throw all your caution to the wind and order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now?
That might seem unwise for pretty obvious reasons... until you realize that Samsung's latest and greatest book-style foldable is already marked down by a massive $500 with no strings attached in a 512GB storage configuration. This is the exact same discount that Amazon offered during its Prime-exclusive event a little over a month ago, only this time around anyone can save 500 bucks sans jumping through hoops of any sort.
Granted, the Z Fold 6 has been sold at even heftier discounts than $500 (as crazy as that sounds) by Samsung itself a couple of times in recent weeks, but those incredible pre-Black Friday deals have predictably gone away very quickly and there's no guarantee they'll return by the end of the holiday season.
Commercially released just around four months back with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and two gargantuan 7.6 and 6.3-inch AMOLED displays in tow, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 normally costs a whopping $2,019.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD card slot).
That means this particular version of the ultra-high-end foldable is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable, setting you back several hundreds of dollars more than a non-foldable Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage, for instance. Curiously enough, Amazon doesn't appear to have the 256GB model in stock at all at the time of this writing, which is of course likely to change by Thursday, when the e-commerce giant's "Black Friday Week" promotions are scheduled to officially kick off.
Recommended Stories
In case you need more reasons to go for this bad boy right now than the aforementioned SoC and screen real estate, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review also highlights the camera capabilities, sleek design, solid battery life, and the actual quality of those two extra-large displays as additional selling points... at the right price. And that's before we can get into the AI and long-term software support aspects of this amazing value equation.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Nov, 2024Amazon has already pulled the trigger on an epic $500 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday discount
14 Nov, 2024You can now save a mind-blowing $700 on all Galaxy Z Fold 6 storage variants sans trade-in
23 Oct, 2024This 24-hour-only Samsung deal lets you save $800 on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
15 Oct, 2024Snatch the mighty 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $650 off with no trade-in at Samsung
08 Oct, 2024This insane Amazon Prime Big Deal lets you save $500 on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: