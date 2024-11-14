Amazon announces the dates of its Black Friday discounts — see when the festivities start

Score $103 off the Galaxy S24 FE ahead of Black Friday!

We may have some time to wait until Black Friday, but Amazon is eager to show you the first-ever Galaxy S24 FE discount. Right now, you can get the just-released Android phone for 16% off, which saves you $103. Amazon's promo is absolutely unrivaled, for even the official store only discounts this fella with eligible trade-ins. Save while you can!