Amazon announces the dates of its Black Friday discounts — see when the festivities start

By
0comments
Several Amazon-branded cardboard boxes, some open, display a gaming controller, a snowflake decoration, and a red puffer jacket against an orange background.
If you're a bargain hunter gearing up for the upcoming November festivities, you'll be pleased to learn that we now know the official dates of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

In a new blog post, Amazon announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events will begin on November 21st. The offers will continue through December 2nd, giving you about a week and a half to score massive savings across more than 35 product categories. Moreover, the retailer claims that new promos will appear every day throughout the shopping spree.

Top 3 early Black Friday phone deals to splurge on right now


Score $103 off the Galaxy S24 FE ahead of Black Friday!

We may have some time to wait until Black Friday, but Amazon is eager to show you the first-ever Galaxy S24 FE discount. Right now, you can get the just-released Android phone for 16% off, which saves you $103. Amazon's promo is absolutely unrivaled, for even the official store only discounts this fella with eligible trade-ins. Save while you can!
$103 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9: Save $94 before Black Friday!

The latest non-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 9, is now available at a sweet discount before Black Friday. The handset is $94 off for a short while at Amazon. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display and offers exceptional camera performance. Get yours and save today.
$94 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ (2024): 20% off at Amazon!

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another super-hot pick before this Black Friday. The clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch main AMOLED display and a 4-inch secondary display. You can find it for 20% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, making it one of the best options before the event.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


The post also says that among these 35 product categories, there will be offers on electronic devices, including up to 55% savings on Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet, Kindles, and more. Those looking to upgrade their listening experience will be able to save up to 50% on select Beats headphones and earbuds. Meanwhile, Samsung fans will be able to save up to 40% on Galaxy Buds.

Techies eyeing one of this year's best smartphones or wanting to get a new top-tier tablet without breaking the bank will most likely be able to save big during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, too. Every year, we see hefty discounts on top-tier Galaxy smartphones, Pixel phones, and even Motorola handsets. So, we expect such unmissable offers this year, as well.

As there will be plenty of promos to navigate, our team of highly skilled and experienced deal hunters will round up the cream of the crop, so the best Black Friday phone sales, tablet offers, smartwatch deals, and headphones discounts will be easily accessible on PhoneArena.com. So, stay tuned and be sure to visit us regularly, to be among the first to take advantage of the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on Amazon when they start to pop up.
