Amazon announces the dates of its Black Friday discounts — see when the festivities start
If you're a bargain hunter gearing up for the upcoming November festivities, you'll be pleased to learn that we now know the official dates of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
In a new blog post, Amazon announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events will begin on November 21st. The offers will continue through December 2nd, giving you about a week and a half to score massive savings across more than 35 product categories. Moreover, the retailer claims that new promos will appear every day throughout the shopping spree.
The post also says that among these 35 product categories, there will be offers on electronic devices, including up to 55% savings on Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet, Kindles, and more. Those looking to upgrade their listening experience will be able to save up to 50% on select Beats headphones and earbuds. Meanwhile, Samsung fans will be able to save up to 40% on Galaxy Buds.
As there will be plenty of promos to navigate, our team of highly skilled and experienced deal hunters will round up the cream of the crop, so the best Black Friday phone sales, tablet offers, smartwatch deals, and headphones discounts will be easily accessible on PhoneArena.com. So, stay tuned and be sure to visit us regularly, to be among the first to take advantage of the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on Amazon when they start to pop up.
Techies eyeing one of this year's best smartphones or wanting to get a new top-tier tablet without breaking the bank will most likely be able to save big during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, too. Every year, we see hefty discounts on top-tier Galaxy smartphones, Pixel phones, and even Motorola handsets. So, we expect such unmissable offers this year, as well.
