This insane Amazon Prime Big Deal lets you save $500 on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Android phone





Of course, this unprecedented Amazon deal wouldn't have been possible if the state-of-the-art new foldable wasn't excessively priced at launch. But now the Z Fold 6 is almost affordable after this massive markdown from a list price of $1,899.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, and all you need is a Prime membership to unlock the special offer by the end of tomorrow, October 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $500 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can choose between navy, pink, and silver color options at the exact same $500 discount, but curiously enough, the 512GB variant is all out of stock at Amazon (not counting third-party sellers) at the time of this writing.









Because I personally highly doubt that Samsung Store offer will return anytime soon, Amazon Prime subscribers should probably go ahead and order the unlocked Z Fold 6 right now without fearing they'll experience (very strong) buyer's remorse this (extended) holiday shopping season.





the available today in the US, powered by the most sophisticated Qualcomm processor out there, equipped with two stunning AMOLED displays, capable of snapping beautiful 50MP photographs, and guaranteed to receive many software updates (both major and minor) in timely fashion. After all, you are looking at quite possibly best foldable phone available today in the US, powered by the most sophisticated Qualcomm processor out there, equipped with two stunning AMOLED displays, capable of snapping beautiful 50MP photographs, and guaranteed to receivesoftware updates (both major and minor) in timely fashion.





just a little while ago, there are also a couple of minor imperfections to consider before pulling the trigger, but nothing anywhere near as serious enough to be deemed an absolute dealbreaker today... or tomorrow. As evidenced by our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 6 review just a little while ago, there are also a couple of minor imperfections to consider before pulling the trigger, but nothing anywhere near as serious enough to be deemed an absolute dealbreaker today... or tomorrow.