This insane Amazon Prime Big Deal lets you save $500 on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Remember how long it used to take for a high-end Android phone to score a discount of $100 or $200 a few short years ago? Well, believe it or not, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is marked down by an absolutely bonkers $500 just a little over two months after its commercial debut.
Of course, this unprecedented Amazon deal wouldn't have been possible if the state-of-the-art new foldable wasn't excessively priced at launch. But now the Z Fold 6 is almost affordable after this massive markdown from a list price of $1,899.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, and all you need is a Prime membership to unlock the special offer by the end of tomorrow, October 9.
If you hurry, you can choose between navy, pink, and silver color options at the exact same $500 discount, but curiously enough, the 512GB variant is all out of stock at Amazon (not counting third-party sellers) at the time of this writing.
In the spirit of full disclosure, it has to be mentioned that this killer Prime Big Deal promotion is only unprecedented for the e-commerce giant and other major third-party retailers, while Samsung's own official US e-store has incredibly sold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an even bigger discount (sans trade-in) just a couple of weeks ago.
Because I personally highly doubt that Samsung Store offer will return anytime soon, Amazon Prime subscribers should probably go ahead and order the unlocked Z Fold 6 right now without fearing they'll experience (very strong) buyer's remorse this (extended) holiday shopping season.
After all, you are looking at quite possibly thebest foldable phone available today in the US, powered by the most sophisticated Qualcomm processor out there, equipped with two stunning AMOLED displays, capable of snapping beautiful 50MP photographs, and guaranteed to receive many software updates (both major and minor) in timely fashion.
As evidenced by our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 6 review just a little while ago, there are also a couple of minor imperfections to consider before pulling the trigger, but nothing anywhere near as serious enough to be deemed an absolute dealbreaker today... or tomorrow.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: