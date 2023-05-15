Discover Samsung May 15th!
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
If you don't think Google's first-of-its-kind Pixel Fold is threatening the appeal of Samsung's hugely popular and extremely well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 4 due to an arguably excessive price point and some... curious design choices, then how do you explain Amazon's killer new deal on the latter product?

No, it's certainly not unusual to see the Z Fold 4 fetch lower (and sometimes much lower) prices than usual, but this latest promotion happens to slash the absolute most money ever off the phone's MSRP in an "entry-level" 256GB storage configuration with no special requirements and it just so happens to arrive right after the official Pixel Fold announcement last week.

We're talking about a massive $450 discount that beats all previous unlocked markdowns with no carrier activation or device trade-ins involved by at least 40 bucks, and if you hurry, you can choose from beige, gray green, and black colors, with the latter one already being in low inventory at the time of this writing.

The same deep $450 price cut currently applies to the 512GB storage variant as well in black, beige, and straightforward green hues, and in case you're wondering, no, Best Buy cannot match Amazon's newest Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals while Samsung is not even trying to do anything of the sort... at least for now.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that's still faster than the Tensor G2 inside the Pixel Fold and capable of folding and unfolding completely without harming its integrity or overall durability, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 4 is probably thebest foldable phone money can buy right now and will most likely remain that way until the Z Fold 5 sees daylight.

By no means affordable, even after these hefty new discounts, this powerful, versatile, and almost surprisingly productive monster of a handset arguably justifies its price point in many different ways, including with two large, bright, and sharp displays, a grand total of five great cameras (well, four great ones and a fifth... embedded into one of the screens), a reasonably large battery with reasonably fast charging, and stylus support (although the actual S Pen is unfortunately sold separately).

