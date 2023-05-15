Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings





right after the official Pixel Fold announcement last week. No, it's certainly not unusual to see the Z Fold 4 fetch lower (and sometimes much lower ) prices than usual, but this latest promotion happens to slash the absolute most money ever off the phone's MSRP in an "entry-level" 256GB storage configuration with no special requirements and it just so happens to arriveafter the official Pixel Fold announcement last week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $450 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $450 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking about a massive $450 discount that beats all previous unlocked markdowns with no carrier activation or device trade-ins involved by at least 40 bucks, and if you hurry, you can choose from beige, gray green, and black colors, with the latter one already being in low inventory at the time of this writing.





The same deep $450 price cut currently applies to the 512GB storage variant as well in black, beige, and straightforward green hues, and in case you're wondering, no, Best Buy cannot match Amazon's newest Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals while Samsung is not even trying to do anything of the sort... at least for now









By no means affordable, even after these hefty new discounts, this powerful, versatile, and almost surprisingly productive monster of a handset arguably justifies its price point in many different ways, including with two large, bright, and sharp displays, a grand total of five great cameras (well, four great ones and a fifth... embedded into one of the screens), a reasonably large battery with reasonably fast charging, and stylus support (although the actual S Pen is unfortunately sold separately).