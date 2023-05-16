Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's monster Discover Summer 2023 sale viciously slashes Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 4 prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's monster Discover Summer 2023 sale viciously slashes Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 4 prices
Samsung is heating things up early for its bargain-loving hardcore fans this... spring, kicking off a huge "Discover Summer" sales event set to end on May 21. That means you have this whole week to save big on essentially all of the company's best Android phones and a bunch of other popular products in a number of different ways.

Many killer promotions on Galaxy handsets, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and various special bundles will remain available through Sunday, while a bunch of even more compelling flash deals and deals of the day are joining them, well, every single day to maximize the early summer (or late spring) savings of the most enthusiastic and active bargain hunters out there.

Without further adieu, we give you:

The best Discover 2023 deals on Samsung phones available today

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The uber-powerful S23 Ultra is on sale for a limited time at an instant $180 discount in a 512GB storage configuration and Samsung-exclusive Sky Blue color while also qualifying for enhanced trade-in credits of up to $750!
$930 off (67%)
$449 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Get the middle member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S23 family at up to a huge $700 discount with an eligible trade-in right now!
$700 off (70%)
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23

One of the best Android phones right now can be yours for as little as a single Benjamin with the right trade-in this week.
$700 off (88%)
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Probably the best foldable device in the world is currently discounted by a cool $120 in a 512GB storage configuration sans trade-in, as well as a whopping total of $920 with an eligible trade-in.
$920 off (48%)
$999 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The most popular foldable device in the world is available at half-price with 128GB internal storage space after enhanced trade-in credits of up to $500.
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung's best mid-range phone is on sale at a killer price of $99.99 and up with the trade-in of a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Note 20 Ultra.
$350 off (78%)
$99 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

The Freestyle

Easy to set up, easy to use both indoor and outdoor, and capable of delivering Full HD video quality and 360-degree sound, Samsung's reasonably priced smart projector is even more affordable than usual with no strings attached.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Now that's an impressive list of Android bargains and... not-exactly-bargains-but-still-cheaper-than-usual-phones-with-stellar-reviews you should definitely consider pulling the trigger on before it's too late.

That double-discounted 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular looks pretty much impossible to turn down... if you have the right device to trade in, while the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are actually likely to drop below $99.99 and $299.99 respectively at some point this week for a limited time only.

You should absolutely keep an eye on Samsung's official US website, as well as PhoneArena, for potentially 
deeper discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip too likely to be offered for short periods of time and under certain conditions.

Then there's the Galaxy A54 for fans of budget 5G phones, which is unlikely to cost less than $99.99 so soon after its commercial debut, and a smart projector that might seem like... it has nothing to do with all of these excellent Galaxy handsets. But with the help of the Samsung SmartThings app, you can very easily use your phone in combination with "The Freestyle" to bring the theatrical movie playing experience to the comfort of your home.

Discover these cool Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds offers!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

If you're thinking of jumping ship, you can now trade in an Apple Watch Series 7 for a cool $155 Galaxy Watch 5 discount. Other devices will get you nice trade-in savings as well, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is also bundled with a $29.99-worth extra charger at no extra cost.
$155 off (55%) Gift
$124 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The ultra-premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale alongside the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a nice combined discount of $125 with no trade-in required.
$125 off (18%)
$554 98
$679 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung's best true wireless earbuds are sold together with a complimentary silicone case (normally worth 20 bucks), and if you have something to trade in (or recycle), you can save up to a cool 75 bucks extra.
$75 off (33%) Gift
$154 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 also come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation at a reduced price of $109.99 with no strings attached or as little as $69.99 with an eligible trade-in.
$80 off (53%)
$69 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Whether you want to buy a cheaper or costlier pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, a Pro or non-Pro Wear OS smartwatch, or combine a high-end Galaxy Watch with a premium member of the Galaxy Buds family, Samsung has you covered with nice solo or bundled discounts right now.

Are you looking at the best-ever Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 deals here? Probably not. But they are arguably better than everything third-party retailers are offering at the time of this writing, and that's certainly nothing to scoff at.

Samsung tablets are also on sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

This monster of a 14.6-inch Android tablet is available with a free storage and memory upgrade from 128 and 8GB to 256 and 12GB respectively, as well as a massive trade-in discount.
$675 off (56%)
$524 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

The 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus is on sale with 256GB storage at the regular price of a 128 gig variant, on top of which you can add instant trade-in credits of up to $575.
$655 off (67%)
$324 99
$979 99
Buy at Samsung

More specifically, thebest Samsung tablets are currently discounted with and without trade-ins for folks who prefer the Android ecosystem to Apple's industry-leading iPads. Technically, these two deals are not flagged as part of the Discover Summer 2023 campaign, so they may well stick around for the next few weeks. 

But if you do have the right device to trade in, it's probably not a good idea to wait. After all, what could possibly be better than getting a large, powerful, and undeniably beautiful Galaxy Tab S8+ for as little as 325 bucks?

Look out for flash deals and deals of the day!


Yes, this is all just a taste of what's to come this week, with last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra beast set to score a huge $300 discount on Tuesday, the S23+ receiving an extra $50 discount in Samsung Credit on Wednesday on top of what's already available, and the limited-time offers coming Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday not yet revealed.

We'll obviously be sure to bring you news of all the best of the best deals and discounts as soon as they go live, so if you like free money and great Samsung gadgets, you might want to keep your eyes peeled right here!

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless