Samsung's monster Discover Summer 2023 sale viciously slashes Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 4 prices

Without further adieu, we give you:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The uber-powerful S23 Ultra is on sale for a limited time at an instant $180 discount in a 512GB storage configuration and Samsung-exclusive Sky Blue color while also qualifying for enhanced trade-in credits of up to $750! $930 off (67%) $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ Get the middle member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S23 family at up to a huge $700 discount with an eligible trade-in right now! $700 off (70%) $299 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 One of the best Android phones right now can be yours for as little as a single Benjamin with the right trade-in this week. $700 off (88%) $99 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Probably the best foldable device in the world is currently discounted by a cool $120 in a 512GB storage configuration sans trade-in, as well as a whopping total of $920 with an eligible trade-in. $920 off (48%) $999 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The most popular foldable device in the world is available at half-price with 128GB internal storage space after enhanced trade-in credits of up to $500. $500 off (50%) $499 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung's best mid-range phone is on sale at a killer price of $99.99 and up with the trade-in of a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Note 20 Ultra. $350 off (78%) $99 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung The Freestyle Easy to set up, easy to use both indoor and outdoor, and capable of delivering Full HD video quality and 360-degree sound, Samsung's reasonably priced smart projector is even more affordable than usual with no strings attached. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





Now that's an impressive list of Android bargains and... not-exactly-bargains-but-still-cheaper-than-usual-phones-with-stellar-reviews you should definitely consider pulling the trigger on before it's too late.





That double-discounted 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular looks pretty much impossible to turn down... if you have the right device to trade in, while the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are actually likely to drop below $99.99 and $299.99 respectively at some point this week for a limited time only.





You should absolutely keep an eye on Samsung's official US website, as well as PhoneArena, for potentially





Then there's the Galaxy A54 for fans of budget 5G phones , which is unlikely to cost less than $99.99 so soon after its commercial debut, and a smart projector that might seem like... it has nothing to do with all of these excellent Galaxy handsets. But with the help of the Samsung SmartThings app, you can very easily use your phone in combination with "The Freestyle" to bring the theatrical movie playing experience to the comfort of your home.

Discover these cool Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds offers!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) If you're thinking of jumping ship, you can now trade in an Apple Watch Series 7 for a cool $155 Galaxy Watch 5 discount. Other devices will get you nice trade-in savings as well, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is also bundled with a $29.99-worth extra charger at no extra cost. $155 off (55%) Gift $124 99 $279 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The ultra-premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale alongside the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a nice combined discount of $125 with no trade-in required. $125 off (18%) $554 98 $679 98 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's best true wireless earbuds are sold together with a complimentary silicone case (normally worth 20 bucks), and if you have something to trade in (or recycle), you can save up to a cool 75 bucks extra. $75 off (33%) Gift $154 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 also come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation at a reduced price of $109.99 with no strings attached or as little as $69.99 with an eligible trade-in. $80 off (53%) $69 99 $149 99 Buy at Samsung





Whether you want to buy a cheaper or costlier pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, a Pro or non-Pro Wear OS smartwatch, or combine a high-end Galaxy Watch with a premium member of the Galaxy Buds family, Whether you want to buy a cheaper or costlier pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, a Pro or non-Pro Wear OS smartwatch, or combine a high-end Galaxy Watch with a premium member of the Galaxy Buds family, Samsung has you covered with nice solo or bundled discounts right now.





Are you looking at the best-ever Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 deals here? Probably not. But they are arguably better than everything third-party retailers are offering at the time of this writing, and that's certainly nothing to scoff at.

Samsung tablets are also on sale